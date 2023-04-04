The 2023 Masters is almost upon us. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of former Masters champion, former world number one and multiple major winner, Jordan Spieth. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

Jordan Spieth Net Worth Surpasses $110 Million Mark

Jordan Spieth embarks on another Masters week looking to add a second green jacket to his wardrobe after triumphing back in 2015. Arguably one of the best golfers in the world right now, Spieth is set to compete this week at Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia – a course he has won at before and is a happy hunting ground for the American.

Going into this week at the 2023 Masters, Spieth is priced amongst the favorites at +1600 to win The Masters outright with the best offshore gambling sites. Last year, Spieth underperformed dramatically as he missed the cut and wasn’t at Augusta for the weekend. However, he has played well here before and will be hopeful of winning his second Masters come Sunday.

Going into another compelling Masters week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Jordan Spieth’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Jordan Spieth’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $110 million dollars.

The 29-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The Texas native has won multiple tournaments all around the world since turning pro back in 2012, including three major championships.

Sportskeeda now estimates his net worth to be at least $110 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Spieth took the golfing world by storm when he shot onto the scene around a decade ago now. He quickly propelled to world number one in the Official World Golf Rankings and was in contention almost ever week.

Since winning his maiden golf tournament back in July 2013, Spieth has earned hundreds of millions of dollars. More about Spieth’s career earnings later in this article.

Spieth’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

If the 29-year-old has a strong week at Augusta this week, his net worth could rise once more. Spieth knows what it feels like to win around Augusta, as well as finishing second twice and third on two occasions as well. If anyone can win this week, it’s certainly Jordan Spieth.

The career of the three-time major winner has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a win at The Masters this week would further cement his name in the golfing history books.

Jordan Spieth net worth figure according to sportskeeda.com

Jordan Spieth Career Earnings

Ever since Jordan Spieth turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the very pinnacle of the sport. His first win came at the John Deere Classic back in 2013, his first of 16 career victories. Not only that, but Spieth had already won three major championships by the time he was 23-years-old. Quite a remarkable feat.

Now, in 2023, Spieth is trending in the right direction and looks to be in steady form with the Masters just days away. Spieth has had a few good performances so far in 2023, but is yet to win. An interesting fact you should know is that Spieth won on Easter Sunday in 2021 and also won on Easter Sunday in 2022. Now, Easter Sunday this year is Masters Sunday! Could it be written in the stars for Jordan Spieth?

Forget off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Jordan Spieth has earned $55,394,957 according to pgatour.com. This puts Spieth at number eight on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. He will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings the longer his career goes on.

The career earnings don’t stop there thought for the Dallas man. According to spotrac.com, Spieth’s career earnings in total equates to over $72 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $55 million, but he has earned roughly $17 million more than that in total.

Spieth’s most successful year to date in terms of career earnings was back in 2015 when he won The Masters and the US Open. The 29-year-old is being heavily backed by bettors for more success this week at the Masters, and the trends certainly back him up as one of the favorites.

More about Spieth’s off the course earnings next.

Top 10 Highest Paid Golfers Of All Time On The PGA Tour

Note: List excludes players who have left the PGA Tour and joined LIV Golf. Eg. Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

Jordan Spieth Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Jordan Spieth has a net worth of over $110 million and has earned upward of $72 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

His main sponsor are sportswear brand Under Armour. Spieth has been an Under Armour athlete since he began competing professionally in 2012. As part of his endorsement agreement with the company, he is permitted to compete in the course while sporting Under Armour gear.

Since 2013, Spieth has also served as an ambassador for the Rolex brand and sports their watches both on and off the golf course. These are his main two sponsors, but he he also has endorsement deals with AT&T, NetJets, Perfect Sense, Titleist, Wheaties and SuperStroke.

As previously mentioned, Under Armour are Jordan Spieth’s main sponsor. It is unknown exactly how much Spieth is paid by Under Armour, but in total he is rumoured to rake in just under $30 million in endorsements each year (source: sportspromedia.com).

On his sponsorship deal with Under Armour, Spieth has stayed loyal to them when the took a gamble on him at the beginning of his career. This is what he had to say on being an Under Armour athlete:

“Under Armour took a chance on me. I was just leaving school and I didn’t have a PGA Tour status, which in golf means everything.

“I’m always trying to just push myself and get one per cent better each day.”

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Spieth’s net worth.

As of today for The Masters, Scottie Scheffler is still the betting favorite to win back-to-back green jackets with the best sports betting apps. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are also amongst the favorites to win the 2023 Masters. McIlroy is priced as the +700 second favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks to complete the career grand slam and win his maiden green jacket.

What a week of golf we have on our hands from Augusta, beginning on Thursday April 6. Finger’s crossed the tournament lives up to the hype!

