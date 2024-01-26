NFL

John Harbaugh Net Worth, Career Earnings, Salary and Honors of Baltimore Ravens Head Coach

Charlie Rhodes
As the Baltimore Ravens prepare for their first AFC Championship game in over a decade, so too is their head coach, who led them to victory back in 2012. We take a closer look at the career honors, current salary and earnings over the years to determine John Harbaugh’s net worth.

John Harbaugh Career Honors

John Harbaugh has shared the coaching limelight with his brother Jim for the better part of three decades, and will now be joined by him in the NFL after he left Michigan Wolverines to head up the Chargers from next season.

As Jim Harbaugh returns to the professional game, he can only hope to achieve what his older brother has in the NFL. Since departing the Philadelphia Eagles in 2007 after a nine-year stint as special teams coordinator, John Harbaugh has cemented himself as legendary figure in Baltimore.

His first season saw him guide the Ravens to the AFC Championship game despite holding no prior head coaching experience, and for the next five years straight he would lead them to at least the Divisional round.

In that time, he would set a coaching record for the most road playoff wins, but more importantly, he would be the catalyst for Baltimore’s second ever Super Bowl victory in 2012.

That 34-31 win at Super Bowl XLVII against the 49ers is – according to NFL betting sites – likely to be repeated at next month’s season climax in Las Vegas, with Baltimore and San Francisco the Super Bowl odds favorites for 2024.

Although Harbaugh endured several tough years in the aftermath, including two losing seasons in 2015 and 2021, he was named the Coach of the Year in 2019 after leading the Ravens to a 14-2 season record and the NFL Divisional round.

John Harbaugh Salary

Behind only to Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin by one year, John Harbaugh is the second-longest serving current head coach in the NFL. Capping off his 16th year in the hot seat with a second end-of-season prize would also move him level with the Kansas City’s Andy Reid on two Super Bowls.

Having been in the job for longer than most, he has racked up quite the fortune. Speaking of Andy Reid, Harbaugh is currently tied with the Chiefs’ head honcho in terms of salaries, ranking them in the top 10 highest paid coaches in the NFL.

The John Harbaugh salary figure is believed to be worth $12 million per-season, with this being his second year of a three-year contract extension.

John Harbaugh Net Worth and Career Earnings

As per Celebrity Net Worth, John Harbaugh is believed to have a current net worth of $40 million as a result of an illustrious career in Baltimore.

That figure is a far-cry from his first ever salary at the Ravens, believed to be around $2 million for an initial three years.

John Harbaugh Endorsements

Being a regular feature in the NFL for over a decade, Harbaugh is a household name and an extremely marketable figure.

Although the vast majority of his sizeable net worth is a direct result of his success with the Ravens, according to Sportskeeda, he has previously partnered with global brand such as Nike, Pepsi and Under Armour.

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
