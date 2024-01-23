American Football

2024 Super Bowl Odds: San Francisco 49ers Favorites To Lift Lombardi Trophy As Just Four Remain

Olly Taliku
SUPER BOWL

There are just four teams left in with the chance of winning Super Bowl LVIII next month and ahead of the Championship round this weekend we have the latest odds, as San Francisco move to clear favorites.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

  • San Francisco 49ers +145
  • Baltimore Ravens +190
  • Kansas City Chiefs +375
  • Detroit Lions +750

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change

Super Bowl LVIII Odds: San Francisco Move To Clear Favorites Ahead Of Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers have solidified themselves as clear favorites for this season’s Super Bowl ahead of the Championship round this weekend, with a match against Detroit coming up on Sunday.

The Lions are playing in just their second Championship game ever, while the 49ers take part in their 19th title match in a game they are heavy favorites for.

Detroit’s lack of playoff experience may cost them this weekend, as they go up against the number two ranked team in the NFL after 19 weeks of the season.

San Francisco survived a late scare against Green Bay last weekend to advance to the Championship round, with the Packers only losing out by three points after missing a close field goal while comfortable ahead.

Detroit may prove to be tougher opposition this weekend for the 49ers, but Brock Purdy and co certainly have an easier game than the second favorites for this years Super Bowl, with the Ravens taking on the Chiefs.

Baltimore may in fact be favorites for this years Super Bowl should they make it there, but faced with the incredible Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City this weekend Lamar Jackson will certainly have his work cut out for him.

Elsewhere in the odds Baltimore are +190 to win the Super Bowl next month, with Kansas City a slightly higher price of +375 to retain their title from last year.

The Lions are the outsiders of the four remaining teams, at a price of +750 with most NFL bookmakers to win their first franchise Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅  Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)
🏟️  Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺  TV: CBS
🎲  Odds: San Francisco 49ers +145 | Baltimore Ravens +190 | Kansas City Chiefs +370

Past Super Bowl Winners

  • Super Bowl LVII (2023) – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Super Bowl LVI (2022) – Los Angeles Rams
  • Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Super Bowl LIV (2020) – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl LII (2018) – Philadelphia Eagles
  • Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl 50 (2016) – Denver Broncos
  • Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) – Seattle Seahawks
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
