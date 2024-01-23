There are just four teams left in with the chance of winning Super Bowl LVIII next month and ahead of the Championship round this weekend we have the latest odds, as San Francisco move to clear favorites.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

San Francisco 49ers +145

Baltimore Ravens +190

Kansas City Chiefs +375

Detroit Lions +750

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change

The San Francisco 49ers have solidified themselves as clear favorites for this season’s Super Bowl ahead of the Championship round this weekend, with a match against Detroit coming up on Sunday.

The Lions are playing in just their second Championship game ever, while the 49ers take part in their 19th title match in a game they are heavy favorites for.

Detroit’s lack of playoff experience may cost them this weekend, as they go up against the number two ranked team in the NFL after 19 weeks of the season.

San Francisco survived a late scare against Green Bay last weekend to advance to the Championship round, with the Packers only losing out by three points after missing a close field goal while comfortable ahead.

Detroit may prove to be tougher opposition this weekend for the 49ers, but Brock Purdy and co certainly have an easier game than the second favorites for this years Super Bowl, with the Ravens taking on the Chiefs.

Baltimore may in fact be favorites for this years Super Bowl should they make it there, but faced with the incredible Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City this weekend Lamar Jackson will certainly have his work cut out for him.

Elsewhere in the odds Baltimore are +190 to win the Super Bowl next month, with Kansas City a slightly higher price of +375 to retain their title from last year.

The Lions are the outsiders of the four remaining teams, at a price of +750 with most NFL bookmakers to win their first franchise Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers +145 | Baltimore Ravens +190 | Kansas City Chiefs +370

Past Super Bowl Winners

Super Bowl LVII (2023) – Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LVI (2022) – Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LIV (2020) – Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl LII (2018) – Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl 50 (2016) – Denver Broncos

Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) – Seattle Seahawks