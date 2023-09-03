Who Is The Highest Paid NFL Head Coach In 2023?

Ahead of the upcoming 2023 NFL regular season, we’re taking a look at the highest paid head coaches in the league by salary which is headed by arguably the greatest of all-time.

Head coaches hold some of the biggest responsibilities in an NFL franchise, which include picking the starters on game days, choosing play calls, leading team practices, directing their assistant coaches and more.

Below we have listed the highest paid NFL head coaches by their salary entering the 2023 season, rather than total contract value.

Highest Paid NFL Head Coaches 2023

1. Bill Belichick – New England Patriots ($20 million)

Belichick, widely regarded as the greatest of all-time, is both the head coach and general manager of the New England Patriots. He holds multiple coaching records and is still going strong at age 71.

He has the most Super Bowl wins as a head coach (six), all of which came in New England, alongside two more during his role as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants.

Belichick ranks first in all-time playoff coaching wins (31) and third in regular season coaching wins in the NFL (298). He’s one of just three head coaches to win six NFL titles and is a three-time AP NFL Coach of the Year winner.

2. Sean Payton – Denver Broncos ($18 million)

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton earns the second biggest salary in the NFL and previously worked for the New Orleans Saints, leading the franchise to its first ever Super Bowl triumph in 2010.

He had the second-longest NFL single-team tenure among active head coaches, behind only Belichick who has coached the Patriots since 2000. In 16 seasons with the Saints, Payton reached three NFC Championship games and is the most successful coach in franchise history.

3. Pete Carroll – Seattle Seahawks ($15 million)

Pete Carroll is the head coach and executive vice president of the Seattle Seahawks. He was previously the head coach of prestigious college football side USC from 2001 to 2009, where he won six bowl games and back to back National Championships in 2003 and 2004.

Under Carroll, the Seahawks have made the playoffs nine times, won five division titles, made two consecutive Super Bowl appearances and won the franchise’s first championship in 2014. He’s one of four head coaches to win a college football national championship and an NFL championship.

4. Sean McVay – Los Angeles Rams ($14 million)

Head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay became the youngest NFL head coach in the modern era when he was hired by the Rams in 2017 at the age of 31. He’s also the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl, make multiple Super Bowl appearances and be named AP NFL Coach of the Year.

In his rookie season, McVay transformed a Rams team that had the league’s lowest scoring offense the previous year to the top-scoring team of 2017 on his way to winning a division title. In the following two seasons, the Rams made consecutive Super Bowl appearances and won the franchise’s first since 1999 in 2022.

5. Mike Tomlin – Pittsburgh Steelers ($12.5 million)

Since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers as head coach in 2007, Mike Tomlin has led the franchise to ten playoff runs, seven division titles, three AFC Championship games, two Super Bowl appearances and a national championship at Super Bowl XLIII (2009).

At age 36, Tomlin became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl before his record was eclipsed by McVay. He has never had a losing record during his 16 campaigns as head coach, the longest current streak in the league.

