NBA

Philadelphia has ‘hope’ that Joel Embiid can return by the end of March or early April

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Joel Embiid 76ers pic 1
Joel Embiid 76ers pic 1

Last season, Joel Embiid dominated the NBA and won his first league MVP. The former first-round pick was off to a hot start in 2023-24. However, nagging injuries took their toll, and the seven-time all-star has been out since January 30th. On February 6th, Embiid had surgery on his knee to repair his lateral meniscus. 

The Sixers said Embiid would be re-evaluated in about four weeks. If that stays true, Philly could give an injury timeline for how much longer the reigning MVP will be out. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 76ers have “hope” that Embiid can return by the end of March or early April. Philadelphia desperately needs their MVP big man back on the court to help the team win.

Can the Sixers hold on for another month or longer without Joel Embiid?


Before his injury on January 30th, Embiid had played and started 34 games for the 76ers. The 29-year-old was on pace to have another MVP season if he stayed healthy. Embiid was averaging (35.3) points, (11.3) rebounds, (5.7) assists, (1.1) steals, and (1.8) blocks per game. This is the first season where end-of-the-year awards require players to appear in at least 65 games. With all the times he’s missed in 2023-24, Embiid will not be eligible for MVP this season.

At this point, the Sixers need Embiid back as soon as he can return. They’re struggling without their All-NBA center. In his 34 games this season, the 76ers are 26-8. Without Embiid, they are just 7-17. Head coach Nick Nurse has done what he can to survive while Embiid is out. However, the Sixers are noticeably different when Embiid doesn’t play. If all goes well, he could return by the end of March for their last 8-10 games of the season.


For roughly the next 15 games, the 76ers will be without Joel Emiid. Out of 30 teams in the league, the Sixers have the 22nd hardest remaining schedule. Their all-star guard Tyrese Maxey does what he can each night to get the team a win. Maxey isn’t ready to be the face of the franchise just yet and he still needs the help of Philly’s other stars. Tobias Harris, Paul Reed, and Buddy Hield all give solid production. The Sixers’ next game is Friday, March 1 vs. the Charlotte Hornets.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Alperen Sengun Rockets pic
NBA

LATEST Rockets’ Alperen Sengun reminds Shaquille O’Neal of a young Pau Gasol

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 28 2024
klay thompson on a backcourt pairing with chris paul v0 HsfqeX5hPwBzj9fgyzZSu8Xf5UrLoUOsgHKqp25ileo ezgif.com resize
NBA
CP3 Returns, Warriors Bench Dominates In Road Win Over Wizards
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 28 2024

The Golden State Warriors had a couple of story lines following them into their game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. It would be the first time that Draymond Green…

rsz 19763336600
NBA
Can The 76ers Stay Afloat In The East Until Joel Embiid Returns?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 27 2024

There was finally some positive news surrounding Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers that was announced on Tuesday. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is “hopeful” that the injured…

rsz trae young
NBA
Former NBA Star Says That Trae Young Is “Wasting His Prime” In Atlanta
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 27 2024
97188c90c0d1c438761ea93318213cd2
NBA
Miami Heat Have Now Won 8 Of 10, Move Into 6th Place In Eastern Conference
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 27 2024
Klay Thomposn Warriors pic 1
NBA
Klay Thompson insists he still wants to be a Warrior for life as he heads into free agency this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 27 2024
Bol Bol Suns pic
NBA
Can Bol Bol earn more playing time in Phoenix’s stretch run of the 2023-24 season?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 27 2024
Arrow to top