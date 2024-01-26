Looking ahead to this Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, we’ve examined Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s net worth and career earnings.

A childhood San Francisco fan, Goff’s number 16 jersey is a tribute to 49ers legend Joe Montana. This makes the weekend’s game even more special for him, going up against the franchise he watched as a kid.

Current NFL betting odds put Goff’s Lions as the underdogs, so he will be hoping to cause an upset when he faces off with Brock Purdy and the 49ers.

The former California Golden Bears star was selected as the first overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2016’s NFL Draft.

After a disappointing rookie year, he helped the Rams to their first winning season in 14 years in 2017. A year later, he would take them to Super Bowl LIII, losing to Tom Brady’s New England Patriots.

With his form declining, the Rams traded him to the Lions in 2021, reigniting his career. Since then Goff received his third Pro Bowl selection, and led the Lions to their first division title since 1993 this year.

Having also guided Detroit to their first playoff win since 1991, Goff is just one game away from another Super Bowl shot.

Ahead of one of the biggest games of his career, we’ve had a look at Jared Goff’s net worth and career earnings so far.

Jared Goff Net Worth

Detroit Lions QB Brock Jared Goff was born and raised in California. The 29-year-old is the son of former Major League Baseball player Jerry Goff.

With offers from several top college programs, he opted for the University of California.

In 2013, he became the first true freshman quarterback in Cal history to start a season opener. While at college, Goff would break numerous school records, throwing for 2,220 yards and 96 touchdowns.

Numbers like these would see him enter the 2016 NFL Draft as the top prospect.

And with an estimated net worth in 2024 of $70 million, Goff hasn’t done too badly since then. The Lions’ main man is one of the most talented players in the NFL, going toe-to-toe with the likes of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

With added income from endorsements and sponsorships, he’ll likely be one of the highest paid players in the NFL when he signs his next deal.

Jared Goff Career Earnings

As the first overall selection in the 2016 draft, Goff’s initial contract was already massive. In four years, he has earned $27 million.

Following his rookie deal, Goff signed another four-year contract withe the Rams, worth $134 million. With a salary of $33.5 million, he also took home a $25 million signing bonus.

Goff’s also has around $2 million in endorsement deals, from the likes of Red Bull, Nike, BMW and more. And in 2019, he launched the clothing line “JG16”, but donated 100% of sales to the FATE program’s scholarship fund.