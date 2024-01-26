American Football

Jared Goff Net Worth: Career Earnings Of The Detroit Lions Quarterback Ahead of NFC Championship Game

Author image
James Chittick
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jared Goff Lions pic
Jared Goff Lions pic

Looking ahead to this Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, we’ve examined Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s net worth and career earnings.

A childhood San Francisco fan, Goff’s number 16 jersey is a tribute to 49ers legend Joe Montana. This makes the weekend’s game even more special for him, going up against the franchise he watched as a kid.

Current NFL betting odds put Goff’s Lions as the underdogs, so he will be hoping to cause an upset when he faces off with Brock Purdy and the 49ers.

The former California Golden Bears star was selected as the first overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2016’s NFL Draft.

After a disappointing rookie year, he helped the Rams to their first winning season in 14 years in 2017. A year later, he would take them to Super Bowl LIII, losing to Tom Brady’s New England Patriots.

With his form declining, the Rams traded him to the Lions in 2021, reigniting his career. Since then Goff received his third Pro Bowl selection, and led the Lions to their first division title since 1993 this year.

Having also guided Detroit to their first playoff win since 1991, Goff is just one game away from another Super Bowl shot.

Ahead of one of the biggest games of his career, we’ve had a look at Jared Goff’s net worth and career earnings so far.

Jared Goff Net Worth

Detroit Lions QB Brock Jared Goff was born and raised in California. The 29-year-old is the son of former Major League Baseball player Jerry Goff.

With offers from several top college programs, he opted for the University of California.

In 2013, he became the first true freshman quarterback in Cal history to start a season opener. While at college, Goff would break numerous school records, throwing for 2,220 yards and 96 touchdowns.

Numbers like these would see him enter the 2016 NFL Draft as the top prospect.

And with an estimated net worth in 2024 of $70 million, Goff hasn’t done too badly since then. The Lions’ main man is one of the most talented players in the NFL, going toe-to-toe with the likes of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

With added income from endorsements and sponsorships, he’ll likely be one of the highest paid players in the NFL when he signs his next deal.

Jared Goff Career Earnings

As the first overall selection in the 2016 draft, Goff’s initial contract was already massive. In four years, he has earned $27 million.

Following his rookie deal, Goff signed another four-year contract withe the Rams, worth $134 million. With a salary of $33.5 million, he also took home a $25 million signing bonus.

Goff’s also has around $2 million in endorsement deals, from the likes of Red Bull, Nike, BMW and more. And in 2019, he launched the clothing line “JG16”, but donated 100% of sales to the FATE program’s scholarship fund.

Jared Goff Lions pic 2
Jared Goff
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

James Chittick

James is a sports data journalist with a passion for all things stats and figures. He has previously written for numerous local and national titles including the Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News and Football.London. Now with for SportsLens, James specialises in giving in-depth analysis and insight across a wide range of sports including football, rugby and more.
View All Posts By James Chittick
Author Image

James Chittick

Twitter Linkedin
James is a sports data journalist with a passion for all things stats and figures. He has previously written for numerous local and national titles including the Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News and Football.London. Now with for SportsLens, James specialises in giving in-depth analysis and insight across a wide range of sports including football, rugby and more.
View All Posts By James Chittick

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Jared Goff Lions pic
American Football

LATEST Jared Goff Net Worth: Career Earnings Of The Detroit Lions Quarterback Ahead of NFC Championship Game

Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 26 2024
Isiah Pacheco
American Football
Best NFL Championship Round Anytime Touchdown Scorer Prop Bets
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 26 2024

Ahead of this weekend’s two NFL Championship games, we have selected our favorite anytime touchdown player prop picks for both the NFC & AFC matches on Sunday. How To Bet…

David Montgomery Lions pic
American Football
David Montgomery Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers – NFC Championship Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 26 2024

Ahead of the NFC Championship game, we have selected our favorite player prop bets for Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery. David Montgomery NFC Championship Player Prop Picks Montgomery anytime…

American Football
Brock Purdy Net Worth: Career Earnings Of Former Mr Irrelevant On The Verge Of The Super Bowl
Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 26 2024
sam laporta
American Football
Sam LaPorta Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers – NFC Championship Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 26 2024
rsz lamar jackson
American Football
Lamar Jackson Net Worth: Career Earnings And Salary Of The NFL’s Highest Paid Player
Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 25 2024
Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens pic 1
American Football
How To Bet On Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs In Maryland – MD Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 24 2024
Arrow to top