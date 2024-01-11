NFL

NFL: Tom Brady Shares His Thoughts On Bill Belichick via Instagram Post

Anthony R. Cardenas
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick combined forces to create the greatest dynasty that the NFL has ever seen. Together for a full 20 years, the two won six Super Bowl championships together, setting the standard for success in the league by remaining dominant for a full two decades. But four seasons after their last playoff appearance together, neither remain as a part of the New England Patriots organization.

NFL: Belichick Out In New England After 24 Seasons

Brady left in 2020. He joined the Buccaneers and immediately led them to a championship, furthering his legacy beyond his years with his original team.

But Belichick remained. He attempted to rebuild in the post-Brady era by drafting Mac Jones, but the experiment was a failed one, and the Patriots have now posted back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1993. There had been rumblings all season that owner Robert Kraft would look to make a head coaching change during the off-season, and a decision was finally made on Thursday morning as Belichick was officially relieved of his duties.

Brady Delivers A Message via IG

There have been plenty of quotes and sentiments released since that have celebrated Bill Belichick’s greatness in the NFL and his accomplishments in New England. And his former star quarterback got in on the act, as Brady gave his old coach a heart-felt message via a post on his Instagram page:

I’m incredibly grateful to have played for the greatest coach in NFL history.

He was a great leader for the organization, and for all of the players who played for him. We accomplished some amazing things over a long period of time, many of which will be hard to replicate. he worked hard every day to help us achieve the ultimate goal, in the ultimate team sport. And, although we were successful, some of the greatest lessons, I learned, were in the moments when we faced the most challenging adversities. He set the tone for the organization, to never Falter in the face of adversity, and to do what we could do, and what was in our control, which was go out and DO OUR JOB.

I could never have been the player I was without you Coach Belichick. I am forever grateful. And I wish you the best of luck in whatever you choose next.

It is unclear what the future holds for Bill Belichick. The assumption is that he will take another job somewhere else around the league, and he is closing in on the all-time record for wins by an NFL coach. With New England joining the list, there are now eight teams with head coaching vacancies.

