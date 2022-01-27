JAMAICA play host to Mexico in the early hours of tomorrow in a World Cup qualifier, with the Reggae Boyz needing a win to ensure they don’t slide even further away from the qualification places.

Mexico occupy third place in the group and look a good bet to qualify, but they have lost their previous two qualifying matches, to Canada and the USA.

Jamaica vs Mexico live stream

Jamaica vs Mexico preview

This is an exceptionally important match for both sides, with World Cup qualification on the line. Both are in the final group, and the top three gain automatic World Cup qualification. The fourth placed team goes into a playoff. Mexico currently sit in third place, while Jamaica are down in sixth.

Mexico are looking good for qualification, as they’re currently five points away from fifth place. However, automatic qualification is certainly not assured, and they need three points to further boost their chances of making it to Qatar.

Jamaica find themselves in sixth and now some distance away from the qualifying places. A win in this match is vital – without it, their chances of reaching their second-ever World Cup will almost certainly be over.

When does Jamaica vs Mexico kick off?

Jamaica vs Mexico kicks off at 00:00 GMT on Friday 28th January at the National Stadium Independence Park in Kingston.

Jamaica vs Mexico team news

Jamaica team news

Jamaica have just one player out with injury, with Leon Bailey still out with a muscle issue that’s affected him since last year.

Jamaica possible starting lineup:

Blake, Brown, Moore, Pinnock, Lawrence, Stewart, Williams, Walker, Decordova-Reid, Flemmings, Antonio

Mexico team news

Mexico will be missing Raúl Jiménez, as the Wolves striker has a calf injury, while Hirving Lozano will miss the match through suspension.

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Ochoa, Rodríguez, Araujo, Vásquez, Gallardo, Herrera, Álvarez, Pineda, Corona, Vega, Funes Mori

