MEXICO travel to Jamaica for their World Cup qualifier, with the Mexicans already looking good for automatic qualification for Qatar.

Match Info

Date: Friday, January 28th

Kick-Off: 12:00am GMT, National Stadium Independence Park, Kingston

Bet £10 Get £50 in bonuses with bet365

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Find the best Jamaica vs Mexico free bets online.

Jamaica vs Mexico predictions

Mexico go into this fixture in third place and look like strong contenders to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Jamaica, on the other hand, are struggling and currently sit seven points away from a playoff place.

Aside from the fact that Mexico’s usual striker is out injured, everything seems to be in place for Mexico to score. The Jamaicans have a pretty porous defence, while Mexico haven’t found scoring too tough in their previous matches.

What’s more, Mexico fans should also feel good about keeping a clean sheet. Jamaica have only managed to score six goals in their eight games so far, and Mexico have only conceded seven up to this point.

After analysing the information, we think that a wager on Mexico to win 2-0 provides great value, as well as a genuine chance of being a winner.

Jamaica vs Mexico prediction: Jamaica 0 Mexico 2 @ 13/2 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Grab your free bets at bet365 today

Jamaica vs Mexico betting tips

If you’re looking for a bet that’s a little less risky than the previous one, we’ve got a great one for you.

Mexico are heavy favourites to win, but their price of 5/6 seems fair. We’d roll this up into a combo with a bet saying that both teams won’t score, which has individual odds of 4/6.

When these two bets are combined, you get a bet that has every possibility of being a winner, along with nice odds of 7/4.

Jamaica vs Mexico betting tips: Mexico to win and BTTS – No @ 7/4 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Head to bet365 today and claim your huge bonus

Find out where you can stream Jamaica vs Mexico live.

Jamaica vs Mexico odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Jamaica vs Mexico Match Odds

Jamaica @ 15/4 with bet365

Draw @ 9/4 with bet365

Mexico @ 5/6 with bet365

Jamaica vs Mexico Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 27/20 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 4/7 with bet365

Jamaica vs Mexico free bet

You’ll be able to get £50 of free bets when you head over to bet365 and wager just £10 on sports.

Claim £50 in Free Bets by wagering £10 at bet365

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and gives you a nice amount of bonus money to use at bet365, including free bets to use on all World Cup qualifying matches, as well as matches from leagues around the world.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: