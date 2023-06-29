Boxing

Ryan Garcia Net Worth: Career Earnings, Salary, Biggest Fight Purse, Endorsement Deals & Boxing Record Of ‘King Ry’

Paul Kelly
Ryan Garcia Boxing

With Ryan Garcia falling short against Gervonta Davis in their fight on April 22, we decided to take a deep dive into ‘King Ry’ and his life both inside and outside the boxing ring. This includes his net worth, biggest career purse, salary and boxing record. It’s safe to say that the 24-year-old has earned a fair few dollars in his career already, with the biggest pay days still potentially ahead of him.

Ryan Garcia Net Worth

Ryan Garcia has been a professional boxer since the age of 18. He has been boxing consistently for seven years straight now in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career has progressed.

The 1998-born boxing superstar is currently promoted by Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions. Garcia has been with Golden Boy for the majority of his professional career now, and has recently shown his loyalty to Oscar De La Hoya by signing a new five-year deal with the promotional company.

As of June 2023, it is reported that Ryan Garcia’ net worth is somewhere in the region of $20 million (source: celebritynetworth.com).

This is a staggering figure for someone who has only been boxing for seven years and is just a tender age of 24. One of the reasons Garcia’s net worth could be so high is that he reportedly signed a $700 million deal with Golden Boy Promotions back in 2019.

At the time Oscar De La Hoya believed that Ryan Garcia had the ability to become “the biggest star boxing has ever seen, hands down.” The $700 million deal would nearly double the $365m deal that De La Hoya landed for Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, who it is worth noting has gone on to be the face of boxing and the biggest prize fighter in the sport. However, it never became clear if any such massive deal ever became real.

Of course, given the fact Ryan Garcia is a supremely rich man, he likes his fair share of luxury items too. ‘King Ry’ has acquired real estate, expensive jewelry, flashy cars and various other assets that have contributed to his riches.

This figure of $20 million is likely to grow for the California man after his next fight. It comes as no surprise that Garcia has gone on to earn so much in his pro boxing career. He became a 15-time national amateur champion before turning to the pro ranks, compiling an amateur record of 215-15. There was a serious amount of hype about him turning professional, hence why he has earned so much money already.

Although Garcia was beaten by Gervonta Davis on April 22, his net worth will continue to grow provided he continues to fight at the top level.

Ryan Garcia King Ry Boxing 1

Ryan Garcia Boxing Career Earnings

After 24 professional boxing fights, Ryan Garcia’s biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $5 million (source: sportspadeia.com). This was reportedly how much Garcia earned for his fight with Gervonta Davis on Saturday, April 22 for their 136-pound catchweight fight.

This just goes to show that ‘King Ry’ is a prize fighter and is one of the most recognisable and marketable figures in the sport of boxing. With that comes sensational earnings in the ring.

With boxers you don’t really tend to have a salary as it depends on how many fights they have in a year or how active they are and at what level they are fighting. As Garcia is now a world level fighter and fights fairly regularly (roughly twice a year), his salary is estimated to be around $1 million annually (source: caknowledge.com).

Given the fact his last three purses have been $5 million, $3 million and $2m, this will be the benchmark for Garcia’s purses going forward. Garcia has reportedly earnt around a total of $20 million purely from fighting since turning pro back in 2016. That works out at roughly $833,333 for each of his 24 professional fights to date.

It is fair to say that Ryan Garcia isn’t short of a dollar or two. His net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as his career develops and he gets the bigger fights. Of course, the more fights Garcia wins, the more big money fights and opportunities for big pay-days he will get.

Ryan Garcia Fight Purses (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse
Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis $5 million
Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna $2.1 million
Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe $1.7 million
Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell $1.2 million
Ryan Garcia vs Francisco Fonseca $800,000
Ryan Garcia vs Romero Duno $175,000
Ryan Garcia vs Jose Lopez $100,000
Ryan Garcia vs Braulio Rodriguez $75,000
Ryan Garcia vs Carlos Morales $75,000
Ryan Garcia vs Jayson Vélez $75,000

Ryan Garcia — Record and Bio

  • Rank: #9 Super-Lightweight (BoxRec)
  • Age: 24
  • Country: USA
  • Height: 5’10″ (178 cm)
  • Reach: 70” (178 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 23-1
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 19
  • Fights Won by Decision: 4

Ryan Garcia Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of Ryan Garcia’s earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns millions of dollars outside of the ring too. These vast sponsorship deals from outside of the ring are a big player in boosting Garcia’s net worth and salary.

The 24-year-old’s biggest endorsement deal as of today is his partnership with Gymshark. Gymshark is one of the most well-known apparels and accessory companies in the world. ‘King Ry’ is certainly earning a fortune from his endorsement deal with Gymshark. However, the exact figure is unknown.

He has also worked with 1800 Tequila and has done some modelling in the past. Back in 2021 Garcia also landed a huge endorsement deal with sports drink Gatorade. Garcia has in turn appeared in a few different Gatorade commercials, as well as do adverts for his other brand deals.

All in all, Ryan Garcia’s various sponsorships certainly help boost his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays Garcia the most money.

Other Content You May Like

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly. Paul can also be found on social media across various accounts. You can find him on Twitter @paulkelly98, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
