Gervonta Davis Net Worth: Career Earnings, Salary, Biggest Fight Purse, Endorsement Deals & Boxing Record Of ‘Tank’

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
Gervonta Davis Boxing 1

In the aftermath of winning the biggest fight of his career against Ryan Garcia back in April 2023, we have taken an in depth look into the career of Gervonta Davis. This includes his net worth, career earnings, biggest career purse and his sponsorship deals. It’s safe to say that ‘Tank’ has earned a fair few dollars in his career, with the biggest pay days still potentially ahead of him.

Gervonta Davis Net Worth

Gervonta Davis has been a professional boxer since the age of 18. He has been boxing consistently for ten years straight now in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career progresses.

Up until recently, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather was Davis’ promoter. That is a telling factor as to how much money ‘Tank’ has made in his career. Given his nickname was ‘Money’, it comes as no surprise that Floyd Mayweather will have paid his fighters rather fruitfully.

As of June 2023, it is reported that Gervonta Davis’ net worth is $10 million (source: celebritynetworth.com).

More recently, Davis’ purses for each of his fights has been growing, given the fact he is fighting against better fighters, for world titles, in huge events on massive shows.

Of course, given the fact Gervonta Davis is a rich man, he likes his fair share of luxury items too. ‘Tank’ has acquired real estate, expensive jewellery, flashy cars and various other assets that have contributed to his riches.

This figure of $10 million is likely to grow for the Baltimore man after his next fight now that he is one of the main faces of the sport of boxing.

Now that he has fought and beaten fellow boxing superstar Ryan Garcia, the world is his oyster. The net worth of ‘Tank’ is sure to catapult as his career rolls on after securing the biggest win, and the biggest purse, of his career.

It’s safe to say that Davis’ net worth could even double within the next 12 months or so, provided he gets these massive fights and continues to win them.

Gervonta Davis Boxing - fight vs Hector Luis Garcia

Gervonta Davis Career Earnings

After 29 professional boxing fights, Gervonta Davis’ biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $10 million. This was reportedly how much Davis’ earned for his last outing this past weekend for his fight against Ryan Garcia, which he won with a seventh round knockout.

Prior to his last fight against ‘King Ry’, his biggest purse was roughly $1.5 million for his WBA World Lightweight Title fight against Hector Luis Garcia back in January 2023.

This was Davis’ 28th professional boxing fight and a defense of his WBA Regular title at 135-pounds. The 1994-born boxing superstar went on to win the fight via nineth round stoppage, which set him up perfectly for the fight against Ryan Garcia on April 22 which he also won my emphatic knockout.

The vast majority of Gervonta Davis’ income does come from prize fighting. Of course, he has many sponsorship deals outside of the ring which will help his salary and net worth, but it is punching people in the face for a living that pays Davis the most money. More on Davis’ endorsement deals later on.

With boxers you don’t really tend to have a salary as it depends on how many fights they have in a year or how active they are and at what level they are fighting. As Davis is a world level fighter and fights fairly regularly (roughly twice a year), his salary is estimated to be around $2.5 million annually.

This means that all in all, Gervonta Davis’ career earnings are estimated to be somewhere in the region of $36 million.

Gervonta Davis Boxing Fight Pay (Last 10) – Breakdown:

Fight Fight Purse
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia $10 million
Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia $4 million
Gervonta Davis vs Rolly Romero $3.2 million
Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz $3 million
Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios $3.5 million
Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz $3 million
Gervonta Davis vs Yuriorkis Gamboa $3 million
Gervonta Davis vs Ricardo Nunez $1.5 million
Gervonta Davis vs Hugo Ruiz $1.2 million
Gervonta Davis vs Jesus Cuellar $1 million

Purse info gather from sportspayouts.com

It is fair to say that Gervonta Davis isn’t short of a dollar or two. His net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as his career develops and he gets the bigger fights. Of course, the more fights Davis wins, the more big money fights and opportunities for big pay-days he will get.

Gervonta Davis — Record and Bio

  • Rank: #2 Lightweight (BoxRec)
  • Age: 28
  • Country: USA
  • Height: 5’5 1/2″ (166 cm)
  • Reach: 67 1/2” (171 cm)
  • Stance: Southpaw
  • Overall Record: 28-0
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 26
  • Fights Won by Decision: 2

Gervonta Davis Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of Gervonta Davis’ earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns millions of dollar outside of the ring too. These vast sponsorships deals from outside of the ring are a big player in boosting Davis’  net worth and salary.

The 28-year-old’s biggest endorsement deal as of today is his partnership with apparel brand Under Armour. Davis inked the deal in 2017 and had a billboard erected in his birthplace of Baltimore to celebrate the occasion. ‘Tank’ is certainly earning an fortune from his endorsement deal with Under Armour. However, the exact figure is unknown.

He has also worked with boxing clothing band Boxraw and has his own ‘Tank Collection’ on their website.

All in all, Gervonta Davis’ two main sponsorship deals certainly help boosts his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘Tank’ his biggest purses.

