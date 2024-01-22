Ahead of his bout with Jaime Munguia in Phoenix, Arizona, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into John Ryder’s career thus far. Read on to find out more about his boxing record, how many knockouts he has, and his record in world title fights.

John Ryder Record

John Ryder fought in the biggest fight of his life last time out. ‘The Gorilla’ travelled to the backyard of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Guadalajara, Mexico, and took on the great champion in his hometown. Having just fallen short, Ryder put in a credible display and left Mexico with huge amounts of respect.

Prior to the ‘Canelo’ fight on Cinco de Mayo weekend, the British boxer was last seen in action when defeating Zach Parker back in November last year.

Up to now, ‘The Gorilla’ boasts a strong boxing record of 32-6. The British boxer has been a professional since 2010, having boxed for over a decade now. He has risen his way up the rankings, all the way up to world title contention now.

Ryder has won 32 of his 38 fights, suffering just six defeats throughout his entire career. Of these 32 wins, Ryder had won 18 of them via knockout. Now, that record could once again improve if Ryder bounces back from the heart-breaking defeat to ‘Canelo’ with a win over Jaime Munguia.

Throughout his 38 fight career, John Ryder has captured some huge wins along the way. Of course, he has suffered a few losses too, but he has most certainly bounced back from those defeats.

Ryder won his first 15 fights as a professional boxer in the middleweight division before running into a fellow undefeated fighter in the shape of Billy Joe Saunders. Saunders handed Ryder the first loss of his career back in September 2013 for the British and Commonwealth Middleweight Titles.

Ryder then bounced back with five straight wins before suffering the second loss of his career to Nick Blackwell. This is the only knockout defeat on Ryder’s resumé, having been halted in seven rounds. Ryder’s next defeat came to Jack Arnfield in what ended up being his final fight at 160-pounds before moving up to super-middleweight.

‘The Gorilla’ lost his second fight at 168-pounds to Rocky Fielding for the British Super-Middleweight Title, before then going on an impressive four-fight knockout streak prior to getting his maiden world title shot.

Ryder then challenged Callum Smith for the WBA-Super & WBC Diamond Super-Middleweight Titles in November 2019. The fight resulted in Smith getting a hometown decision and winning on all three judges’ scorecards.

However, a lot of people had Ryder winning the fight and believed he deserved to be crowned the new champion of the world on the night. It just wasn’t to be. But in typical John Ryder fashion, he once again bounced back in style.

After suffering the fifth loss of his career to Callum Smith, Ryder was undefeated up until the ‘Canelo’ fight. The London man had won his last four fights, including wins over the likes of Zach Parker and the former world champion, Daniel Jacobs.

Then of course came the credible defeat to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. The London man lost the fight on the cards, but left Mexico with thousands of new fans, having given ‘Canelo’ a really good fight for 36 minutes. That takes us up to now in the career of John Ryder.

At 35-years-old, ‘The Gorilla’ is nearing the end of his career, but could also have some big nights left in him before he hangs the gloves up. He certainly has lots left to give to the sport and is more than capable of winning a few more big fights from now until the end of his career.

