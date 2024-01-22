Boxing News

Who is Jaime Munguia’s Girlfriend? Is The Mexican Boxing Superstar In A Relationship Or Currently Single?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jaime Munguia Boxing
Jaime Munguia Boxing

Prior to his 43rd professional boxing fight, here at SportsLens we have taken a deep dive into the personal life of Jaime Munguia. For example, who is Jaime Munguia’s girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about the Mexican boxing superstar’s love life.

Who Is Jaime Munguia’s Girlfriend?

Jaime Munguia is one of the biggest names in boxing in the US and Mexico. The 27-year-old is one of the hottest prospects on the Golden Boy Promotions stable alongside Ryan Garcia. He is a former world champion and bids to become a multi-division champion in the next few years.

Munguia is back in action for the 43rd time in his professional boxing career this weekend. Munguia takes on tough Brit John Ryder in a super-middleweight contest in Phoenix, Arizona on January 27.

Although fans cannot wait to see Jaime Munguia back in action in the boxing ring, they are also curious as to whether he is dating and has a girlfriend or not. Well, here at SportsLens we can reveal that Jaime Munguia’s girlfriend is non-existent as things stand and that he is not in a relationship.

Although unconfirmed, various sources have revealed that Munguia is not said to be in a romantic relationship with anyone. Of course, this could be untrue. Munguia may well be in a loving relationship with a partner, but may well prefer to keep his private life and boxing career completely separate.

It is believed that the successful Mexican boxer is single. Judging by his various social media accounts, it is apparent that Jaime Munguia is more focused on his boxing career than he is in getting a girlfriend. Nothing reflects Munguia being in a relationship on his social media accounts.

RELATED: Jaime Munguia Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals

Similarly, not much is known about Munguia’s dating history. Again, the 27-year-old may well have had several relationships in the past. As a professional boxer, Munguia’s life is very much lived right in the center of the public eye.

Perhaps the 42-0 boxing juggernaut is in a relationship and does have a girlfriend, but just prefers to keep it behind closed doors. For all we know, Jaime Munguia could be in a happy relationship and firmly in love.

However, as far as public reports and rumors go, Jaime Munguia’s girlfriend is non-existent at this moment in time. Akin to his current status, nothing justifies enough to formulate Munguia’s dating history.

The 27-year-old is still in his youth and has plenty of time to find his other half in the future. For now though, it is evident that Munguia is ore focused on becoming an elite boxer. A boxing career is ultimately very short, so focusing on that rather than his love life could prove to pay off for the exciting Mexican fighter.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Jaime Munguia’s next fight.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
John Ryder Boxing
Boxing News

LATEST John Ryder Net Worth, Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Gorilla’ Boasts $5 Million Fortune

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 22 2024
John Ryder Boxing 1 1
Boxing News
John Ryder Boxing Record: ‘The Gorilla’ Boasts 32 Career Wins With 18 Knockout Victories
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 22 2024

Ahead of his bout with Jaime Munguia in Phoenix, Arizona, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into John Ryder’s career thus far. Read on to…

John Ryder and Wife Boxing
Boxing News
Who Is John Ryder’s Girlfriend? Is The British Boxer Married & Does He Have Any Children?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 22 2024

Having just fought in the biggest fight of his life against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez last time out, boxing fans want to know a little bit more about the personal life…

Artur Beterbiev Boxing 1
Boxing News
Artur Beterbiev Record: Unified Light-Heavyweight King Boasts Perfect 20-0 Record With Emphatic 20 Knockouts
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 15 2024
Artur Beterbiev Boxing
Boxing News
Who Is Artur Beterbiev’s Girlfriend? Is The Unified World Light-Heavyweight Champion Married?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 15 2024
Artur Beterbiev Boxing 4
Boxing News
Artur Beterbiev Next Fight: Who Is Artur Beterbiev’s Next World Light-Heavyweight Title Fight Against?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 15 2024
Artur Beterbiev Boxing 3
Boxing News
Artur Beterbiev Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: Beterbiev Boasts $6 Million Fortune
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 15 2024
Arrow to top