The Jaime Munguia record is one of the most impressive in boxing. The Mexican boasts a perfect 42-0 resumé with an emphatic 33 knockouts. Read on to find out more about his boxing record, his record in world title fights and his overall boxing career.

Jaime Munguia Record

Jaime Munguia is widely regarded as one of the best fighters in the world. Not only is he a former world champion, but he also boasts one of the most impressive records in the entire sport. 42-0 is a quite staggering record, not to mention the 33 knockout wins he has accumulated as well.

Given that he began his pro boxing career when he was just 17-years-old, Jaime Munguia had a slow rise to the top of the sport. As a young fighter, Munguia had a lot of learning fights before jumping up to world level in boxing. In each of his 42 fights, he has been the outright favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Up to now, the Mexican boasts a perfect boxing record of 42-0. The Mexican boxer has been a professional since 2013, having boxed for over a decade now. He has risen his way up the rankings, all the way up to world title contention now.

Munguia has won all 42 of his fights, suffering no defeats as a professional boxer. Of these 42 wins, Munguia had won 33 of them via knockout. Now, that record could once again improve if the Mexican defeats Britain’s John Ryder this weekend and progresses his record to 43-0 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Throughout his 42 fight career, Jaime Munguia has captured some huge wins along the way. The young Tijuana boxing star accumulated an incredible record of 28-0 before challenging for world honors for the first time in his 29th fight.

At the first time of asking, Munguia won the WBO World Super-Welterweight Title with a fourth round knockout of Sadam Ali. Munguia then made five successful defences of his title, including wins over the likes of Liam Smith, Dennis Hogan and Takeshi Inoue most notably.

Munguia then stepped up a weight class, moving up to middleweight for the very first time. The 27-year-old knockout out Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan in Round 11 of the contest, finding his feet up at 160-pounds for the very first time.

With his record now a perfect 35-0, Munguia won his next four fights at middleweight too, progressing his resumé to 39-0 with 31 knockouts. Most notably, this includes a big win over middleweight bogeyman Gabe Rosado, who Munguia defeated via unanimous decision after 12 rounds of boxing.

Munguia then made it to 40-0 in his next fight with a fifth round knockout over Jimmy Kelly. This fight was up at super-middleweight, a third weight class that Jaime Munguia has now campaigned at.

Two fights ago, Munguia then had his final fight at middleweight. The Mexican powerhouse blew Gonzalo Gaston Coria inside three rounds in his home country of Mexico. Then, last time out came arguably the best win on the Jaime Munguia record.

Munguia fought former three-time world title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko in California in what turned out to be one of the best fights of 2023 in the sport of boxing. The fight was extremely close, with Munguia getting a close unanimous decision victory on the night.

This was the first time Munguia really had to show his bottle and desire to win. The key moment was his final round knockdown of the Ukrainian, securing the win with a sensational body shot to send Derevyanchenko to the canvas. He did get up of course, but it was Munguia who got his hand raised via UD.

That takes us up to now in the career of Jaime Munguia. His record is impeccable, and looks to get even better this weekend. Munguia takes on John Ryder at 168-pounds, with the winner set for a potential world title shot in mid to late 2024. Like his 42 other fights, Munguia once again goes into a fight as the underdog with the best boxing betting apps.

At 27-years-old, Jaime Munguia still has plenty of huge nights ahead of him. Showdowns with the likes of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, David Benavidez, Caleb Plant, David Morrell or Edgar Berlanga could be on the cards in the not so distant future for Jaime Munguia.

