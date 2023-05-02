Ahead of the biggest fight of his life this weekend against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, boxing fans want to know a little bit more about the personal life of John Ryder. Here is everything you need to know about the British boxers love life.

Who Is John Ryder’s Girlfriend?

John Ryder faces the biggest fight of his life this weekend as he faces the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Guadalajara, Mexico. This is without a shadow of a doubt the toughest test of Ryder’s career to date, and a fight that he is a huge underdog in.

Ahead of the fight, boxing fans want to know a bit more about John Ryder and his personal life. Well, here at SportsLens we can reveal that the 34-year-old is happily in a relationship a woman called Nancy.

Ryder often refers to his partner on social media as ‘Nancy Bizzle’. It is unknown whether Ryder and his partner Nancy are married or not, but they have been together for a long period of time.

As with a lot of people in the public eye, John Ryder and Nancy like to keep their personal life away from the spotlight. Not much is known about Nancy, apart from that she is the long-term partner of ‘The Gorilla’ and is the mother of Ryder’s two children.

It is unknown exactly how long the pair have been dating, but it is certainly a while. The pair continue to keep their romance private and out of the public eye, with not much known about the partner of the British boxing star.

Judging by the posts on social media, Ryder and Nancy seem happily in love. They do seem to want to keep their private life out of the spotlight which is completely understandable, given how big a star ‘The Gorilla’ is in the UK and how his life and career is very much in the public interest.

It is great to see that John Ryder seems to have his personal life in a great place outside of the ring, as well as his career being in a strong place inside the ring too. Not only is he winning inside the ropes, but he seems to be winning outside of them as well!

John Ryder & Nancy Dating History

It is unknown exactly how long Nancy and John Ryder have been dating, but it is estimated to be at least a decade. Soon after their initial meeting, the pair began dating. Their relationship has been a relatively private one since the outset, with a few photos here and there being shared on social media.

One thing we do know about John Ryder and Nancy is that they have two children. Nancy gave birth to their first child over eight years ago now. The couple had a baby girl who they called Heidi. Five years later, Ryder and Nancy had their second child. This time, they had a boy who they called Brody, who is now three-years-old.

Ryder often shares photographs of him and his children on his Instagram profile. It is evident that when Ryder is out of camp and away from boxing, he enjoys spending valuable time with his family.

Nancy, or as Ryder likes to call her, ‘Nancy Bizzle’, is now seen regularly sat at ringside for her man’s fight, cheering John Ryder on from outside the ring. It seems that the pair are well and truly loved up with ‘The Gorilla’ happy to share some of his success with her.

It is clear to see that John Ryder lives an incredibly happy life outside of the ring with his partner and two children.

With Ryder set for the biggest fight of his life this weekend against ‘Canelo’, you can be certain that his partner Nancy will be cheering him on. Whether she will be sat at ringside in Mexico or if she will be back at home in England cheering from afar, Nancy will be willing her man on to victory over the great ‘Canelo’.

Should Ryder do the unthinkable and defeat the great Mexican, he will become the undisputed world super-middleweight champion. Nancy has been with Ryder from day one, and the pair would certainly celebrate the biggest victory of Ryder’s life together if he pulls off the upset this weekend.

If you are interested in who Ryder’s opponent this weekend is dating, then check out our article on who Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s wife is.

For now though, it’s great to see that John Ryder has both his life and career in tact. Boxing fans are excited to see how Ryder can cope with the puzzle that is Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez this weekend and whether or not he can pull of one of the biggest shocks in boxing history.

