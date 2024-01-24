With Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder going down in the super-middleweight division on Saturday night, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best Munguia vs Ryder odds ahead of this compelling boxing contest.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder Bout?

Boxing fans from all over the globe are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting this huge super-middleweight fight on Saturday night. Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder headlines at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona.

This fight is a truly compelling match up, with so many narratives going into the bout. Can Jaime Munguia beat ‘The Gorilla’ more impressively than Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez did? Or will John Ryder pull off the magnanimous upset and become the first man to defeat the Mexican star?

In the lead up to the fight, there are various different betting markets for boxing fans to wager on. Some markets include method of victory, under/over rounds, round betting and fight outright amongst many others.

As you can see with the prices below, Munguia is the best boxing betting apps favorite to win the fight. ‘Ryder is the betting underdog here, which comes as no surprise given the fact he is up against one of the hottest prospects in the entire sport of boxing.

Jaime Munguia to win by decision is the most likely outcome (+100) with him winning the fight via knockout (+200) seen as the next most likely outcome.

For John Ryder to win, price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via decision (+600) than he is to win the fight by KO/TKO (+700). A draw is priced at odds of +1600 for the Munguia vs Ryder fight.

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 78.7% chance that the undefeated Mexican superstar reigns supreme and beats John Ryder this weekend in their highly anticipated main event bout in Phoenix.

There is a 27% implied probability chance that the ‘The Gorilla’ beats Munguia, judging by the latest Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved to sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Munguia vs Ryder odds.

Jaime Munguia to Win @ -370

Jaime Munguia to Win by KO/TKO @ +200

Jaime Munguia to Win by Decision @ +100

John Ryder to Win @ +270

John Ryder to Win by KO/TKO: @ +700

John Ryder to Win by Decision @ +600

Draw: +1600

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Jaime Munguia is on paper the heavy favorite to be victorious on Saturday night.

The value in backing the Mexican boxing phenom to just win the fight outright is relatively poor, but backing him to either win the fight via KO/TKO or on points presents great value to boxing bettors.

Prior to the main event, Jaime Munguia is the heavy -370 betting favorite with the best US sportsbooks. Britain’s John Ryder on the other hand goes into the bout as the +270 underdog.

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder live stream

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder – Event Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder 📊 Records: Munguia (42-0, 33 KO’s) | Ryder (32-6, 18 KO’s)

Munguia (42-0, 33 KO’s) | Ryder (32-6, 18 KO’s) 📅 Date: January 27, 2024

January 27, 2024 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:30PM EST

Approx. 10:30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC Silver Super-Middleweight Title

WBC Silver Super-Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏟 Venue: Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona 🎲 Fight Odds: Munguia -370 | Ryder +270