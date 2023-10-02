Having walked to the boxing ring 64 times as a professional, we have taken an in depth look into the career of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. This includes Canelo’s net worth, career earnings, biggest career purse and his endorsement deals. It’s safe to say that ‘Canelo’ is one of the biggest cash cows in boxing history, with the biggest pay days still potentially ahead of him.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Net Worth

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has been a professional boxer since he was just a 14-year-old boy. He has been boxing consistently for the best part of two decades in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career has progressed.

When people talk about boxing, ‘Canelo’ is one of the first names on people’s lips. He is widely regarded as the biggest star in the sport worldwide, as well as being one of the best fighters on the planet pound-for-pound as well.

As of October 2023, it is reported that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s net worth is $180 million (source: celebritynetworth.com).

More recently, Alvarez’s purses for each of his fights has been growing, given the fact he is fighting fellow great fighters, for world title belts in huge events all around the world.

Since the retirement of Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, the Mexican has become the face of boxing. He is also the biggest cash cow in the sport and the most recognisable figure in the whole of boxing, no matter where abouts you are around the globe.

Not only does Canelo have a huge $180 million net worth, but he is also a huge celebrity in his home country of Mexico. He is without a doubt the most recognisable figure in the country in sporting terms, hence why he makes tens of millions of dollars every time he fights. Everyone wants to be a part of the ‘Canelo’ show.

This figure of $180 million is likely to grow for the Mexican as his career goes on too. $180m is possibly even an under estimation of Alvarez’s net worth, given the fact he is currently under contract with with DAZN in a deal worth $365m guaranteed over ten fights.

Once again, the net worth of ‘Canelo’ is sure to catapult even higher as his career rolls on as the undisputed super-middleweight champion of the world and the face of boxing. Period.

‘Canelo’ Career Earnings

After 64 professional boxing fights, Canelo’s biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $65 million. This was reportedly how much Alvarez earned for his last outing against Gennady Golovkin in their trilogy bout in 2022. The 33-year-old won the fight via unanimous decision, putting an end to the great trilogy with the Kazakh fighter.

Canelo has earned hundreds of millions of dollars throughout his boxing career so far, with regular fight purses of tens of millions. For his last fight against Jermell Charlo, the Mexican reportedly earned somewhere in the region of $18 million for the fight (according to Sports Payouts).

The vast majority of Alvarez’s income does of course come from prize fighting. However, he has many sponsorship deals outside of the ring which will help his salary and net worth, but it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘Canelo’ the most money. More on Alvarez’s endorsement deals later on.

With boxers you don’t really tend to have a salary as it depends on how many fights they have in a year or how active they are and at what level they are fighting. As ‘Canelo’ is a world level fighter and fights fairly regularly (roughly twice a year), his salary is estimated to be around $50 million+ annually.

This means that all in all, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s career earnings are estimated to be somewhere in the region of $542.25 million.

‘Canelo’ Boxing Fight Pay (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Canelo vs Jermell Charlo $18 million Canelo vs John Ryder $38 million Canelo vs Gennady Golovkin 3 $65 million Canelo vs Dmitri Bivol $38 million Canelo vs Caleb Plant $35 million Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders $33 million Canelo vs Anvi Yildrim $35 million Canelo vs Callum Smith $25 million Canelo vs Sergey Kovalev $30 million Canelo vs Daniel Jacobs $7.5 million

Purse info gather from sportspayouts.com

It is fair to say that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez isn’t short of a dollar or two. His net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as his career develops and he continues to feature in big fights. He still has a few fights left on his DAZN contract too, so do not be surprised to see this figure continue to increase in the coming years.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez — Record and Bio

Age: 33

Ranking: #1 Super-Middleweight (BoxRec)

Country: Mexico

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 70 1/2″ (179 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 60-2-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 39

Fights Won by Decision: 21

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of Canelo’s earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns millions of dollar outside of the ring too. These vast sponsorships deals from outside of the ring are a big player in boosting Alvarez’s net worth and salary.

The 1990-born boxing megastar’s biggest endorsement deal as of today is his partnership with sports company Everlast. ‘Canelo’ inked the deal in 2014 with Everlast, who sponsor his gloves for the majority of his fights.

Not only is this huge endorsement deal with Everlast a big earner for ‘Canelo’, but he is also currently endorsed by Tecate, a Mexican beer company. Alvarez also has a partnership with an alcohol company, Hennessy.

Another of the Mexican’s sponsors are clothing brand Dolce & Gabanna. Is is unknown exactly how much D&G pay ‘Canelo’ to endorse their clothing, but it is sure to be a fortune.

Forbes reported that ‘Canelo’ Alvarez makes $2 million from his endorsements and sponsors per annum. Not bad for simply promoting a brand and wearing a certain type of gloves!

All in all, Saul Alvarez’s three main sponsorship deals certainly help boosts his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘Canelo’ his biggest purses.

