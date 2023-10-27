Soccer

Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Nominated For Prestigious MLS Award Despite Playing Just 6 Games

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Lionel Messi Is The Most Valuable Player Over The Age Of 35
Lionel Messi Is The Most Valuable Player Over The Age Of 35

Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi is one of the three players to be nominated for Major League Soccer’s prestigious Newcomer of the Year Award. His nomination has come as a surprise to many, as the Argentine barely got going in the first division of American soccer.

Lionel Messi’s Debut MLS Season At A Glance

After running down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Lionel Messi joined MLS side Inter Miami as a free agent on July 15. He made his debut in a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul in a Group 10 clash in the Leagues Cup. The Barcelona icon marked the occasion with a sensational free-kick goal, propelling his new employers to an important win.

Over the next six games, Messi bagged nine goals and claimed an assist, taking the Herons to Leagues Cup glory. Messi then featured in the U.S. Open Cup semi-final against Cincinnati, pitching in with a couple of assists as Vice City made their way to the final.

After mesmerizing fans in the Leagues Cup and the U.S. Open Cup, Messi made his MLS debut on August 27th, scoring a goal as Miami picked up a 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls. He drew a blank in the stalemate against Nashville but bounced back with a brace of assists as Inter Miami beat LAFC 3-1.

Messi only managed to play three of Miami’s next 10 MLS matches, due to a niggling muscular injury. The 36-year-old also proved to be ineffective in those matches, failing to either score or assist. Overall, Messi played 373 minutes in his debut MLS season, recording 20 shots and scoring once.

Alongside Messi, Atalanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis and St. Louis City midfielder Eduard Lowen have been nominated for the Newcomer Of The Year Award. And going strictly by the numbers, they have a much greater shot at winning the prestigious individual accolade.

A Look At Giakoumakis And Lowen’s Numbers

Both Giakoumakis and Lowen proved to be clinical as their teams secured MLS Cup Play-Off berths. Giakoumakis scored a whopping 17 goals in 27 matches to propel Atlanta to a sixth-place finish in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Lowen pitched in with six goals and nine assists in 29 games as St. Louis City secured the top spot in the Western Conference.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Striker Nunez
Soccer

LATEST “His finishing is a C at the moment” – Joe Cole Uses Didier Drogba Comparison To Explain Darwin Nunez’s Struggles At Liverpool

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Alan Brazil Names The Only Manchester United Player Good Enough To Start For Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h

Former Scotland international Alan Brazil has claimed Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford is the only player who is good enough to break into Manchester City’s starting XI. Fellow talkSPORT host…

Lionel Messi Is The Most Valuable Player Over The Age Of 35
Soccer
Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Nominated For Prestigious MLS Award Despite Playing Just 6 Games
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  8h

Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi is one of the three players to be nominated for Major League Soccer’s prestigious Newcomer of the Year Award. His nomination has come as a…

Arsenal Maharishi
Soccer
Arsenal Launch Limited-Edition Range With London Giant Maharishi
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  8h
Real Madrid Barcelona El Clasico
Soccer
Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid: Date, Venue, Where To Watch In US, H2H & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  9h
Figo Played For Both Barcelona & Real Madrid
Soccer
El Clasico: 5 Legendary Players Who Have Played For Both Barcelona & Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  10h
Argentina With FIFA World Cup
Soccer
FIFA Men’s World Rankings: Top 10 Nations (October 2023)
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  11h
Arrow to top