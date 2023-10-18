Soccer

7 Most Valuable Players In Ligue 1 Right Now: PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Comfortably Claims Top Spot

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
PSG Star And Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Is The Most Valuable Player In Ligue 1
PSG Star And Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Is The Most Valuable Player In Ligue 1

The first division of French soccer, Ligue 1 is home to some of the most flamboyant teams in Europe. From reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and powerhouse AS Monaco to giant killers like Nice and Toulouse, the league boasts teams that know how to get results and look good doing it. Ligue 1’s charm comes from the spellbinding performance of its homegrown stars and smartly recruited foreigners, with them helping the league go mainstream.

Ligue 1 has a plethora of sought-after players at their disposal – stars many European giants are eager to recruit. Today, we will analyze the data from Transfermarkt to list them down and check out the seven most valuable players in the division. Let’s begin!

#7 Jonathan David (LOSC Lille): €60 Million ($63.47 Million)

Jonathan David Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In Ligue 1
Jonathan David Scored 24 Ligue 1 Goals In 2022-23

The only non-Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player on this list, LOSC Lille attacker Jonathan David sits in seventh place. The 23-year-old center-forward is valued at an impressive €60 million ($63.47 million) by Transfermarkt.

David, who has been at the club since August 2020, enjoyed a breathtaking 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign. He scored 24 times in 37 appearances to emerge as the division’s third-highest scorer, behind Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette. He has not enjoyed as explosive a start this season, scoring just twice in eight Ligue 1 games, but it would be foolish to write him off just yet.

The Canada international, who has scored 62 times in 148 matches for Lille in all competitions, sees his contract expire in June 2025.

#6 Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain): €60 Million ($63.47 Million)

PSG Star Ousmane Dembele Is One Of The Most Valuable Player In Ligue 1
PSG Star Ousmane Dembele Has Had A Slow Start

In sixth place, we have new PSG recruit Ousmane Dembele. The France winger, who joined the club from Barcelona earlier this summer, carries a tag of €60 million ($63.47 million).

Dembele, who failed to live up to his billing at Camp Nou, has not had the greatest of starts at PSG. The 26-year-old has played nine games so far for PSG, recording only two assists. His deal with the French champions runs until June 2028.

#5 Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain): €65 Million ($68.76 Million)

Nuno Mendes Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In Ligue 1
Nuno Mendes Has Missed A Lot Of Games Due To Various Injuries

PSG’s explosive left-back Nuno Mendes is the fifth name on the list. The 21-year-old’s current market value stands at a cool €65 million ($68.76 million).

Joining from Sporting CP in 2021 (initially on loan), Mendes has played 69 games for the Parisians, scoring twice and providing nine assists. If he can keep injuries at bay, he could turn out to be an excellent asset for Luis Enrique this season. The Portugal international, who has won two Ligue 1 titles for PSG, will be free to leave the club in June 2026.

#4 Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain): €65 Million ($68.76 Million)

Achraf Hakimi Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In Ligue 1
Achraf Hakimi Has Won 2 Ligue 1 Titles With PSG

A jet-heeled defender with a penchant for the spectacular, PSG ace Achraf Hakimi is the fourth-most valuable player in Ligue 1, as per Transfermarkt. The Morocco international, who has been with the Parisians since signing from Inter Milan in 2021, is currently valued at €65 million ($68.76 million).

The former Real Madrid right-back has an enviable connection with Kylian Mbappe, with the pair regularly combining to unlock tricky defenses for PSG. He has played 90 matches for the French juggernauts in all competitions, scoring 13 times and claiming 14 assists. Hakimi, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, is contractually tied to PSG until June 2026.

#3 Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain): €65 Million ($68.76 Million)

Marquinhos Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In Ligue 1
Marquinhos Has Played Over 400 Games For PSG

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos is currently valued at a cool €65 million ($68.76 million), which makes him the most valuable defender in the top flight of French soccer.

The Brazilian center-back has been at the club since joining from AS Roma in the summer of 2013. Over the last decade, the 29-year-old has played 416 games in all competitions, scoring 38 times. Marquinhos, who is set to remain in Paris until June 2028, has won a total of 28 trophies with the club, including eight Ligue 1 titles.

#2 Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain): €80 Million ($84.60 Million)

Randal Kolo Muani Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In Ligue 1
Randal Kolo Muani Has Contributed To Four Goals In Four Ligue 1 Games At PSG

Valued at €80 million ($84.60 million), PSG center-forward Randal Kolo Muani is currently the second-most valuable player in Ligue 1. Les Parisiens signed Kolo Muani for a whopping €95 million ($100.5 million) fee from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 24-year-old France international has played six matches for Luis Enrique’s side this season, scoring twice and providing two assists in all competitions. His contract with the club expires in June 2028.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain): €180 Million ($190.36 Million)

Kylian Mbappe Is The Most Valuable Player In Ligue 1
Mbappe Has Scored 220 Goals For PSG

Unsurprisingly, PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe sits at the summit, thanks to his astronomical €180 million ($190.36 million) valuation. The 24-year-old, who has been in Paris since leaving Monaco in 2017, is the joint-most valuable player in the world alongside Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Mbappe has shattered all sorts of records since moving to the Parc des Princes, emerging as PSG’s leading scorer of all time. The Frenchman has played 269 matches in all competitions, scoring 220 goals and providing 98 assists. His heroics have helped PSG to 13 trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles.

Unfortunately for the French champions, Mbappe’s future is currently in the air, with the player repeatedly turning down offers to stay beyond June 2024. It will be interesting to see if there is any breakthrough before the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer

LATEST 5 Premier League Stars Who Have Received The Most Progressive Passes: 2 Chelsea Attackers Feature

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  12min
PSG Star And Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Is The Most Valuable Player In Ligue 1
Soccer
7 Most Valuable Players In Ligue 1 Right Now: PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Comfortably Claims Top Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

The first division of French soccer, Ligue 1 is home to some of the most flamboyant teams in Europe. From reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and powerhouse AS Monaco to…

Barcelona Star Joao Cancelo Is One Of The Most Valuable Loanees
Soccer
Barcelona Full-back Joao Cancelo Hits Back At Critics After Impressing In Portugal Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  20h

Barcelona and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo has hit back at critics who question his professionalism, claiming he has been nothing but a model professional at the clubs he has played…

Kylian Mbappe Will Lead PSG In The UEFA Champions League This Season
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Kylian Mbappe Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Aaron Ramsdale And David Raya
Soccer
David Raya Opens Up On Relationship With Aaron Ramsdale After Replacing Him At Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  23h
Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrating After Scoring For Portugal
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches Special Milestone As Portugal Demolish Bosnia In Euro 2024 Qualifiers
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 17 2023
Manchester City's Erling Haaland Is One Of The Most Clinical Players In England
Soccer
5 Most Clinical Players In The Premier League This Season: Erling Haaland Claims 4th Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 17 2023
Arrow to top