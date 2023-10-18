The first division of French soccer, Ligue 1 is home to some of the most flamboyant teams in Europe. From reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and powerhouse AS Monaco to giant killers like Nice and Toulouse, the league boasts teams that know how to get results and look good doing it. Ligue 1’s charm comes from the spellbinding performance of its homegrown stars and smartly recruited foreigners, with them helping the league go mainstream.

Ligue 1 has a plethora of sought-after players at their disposal – stars many European giants are eager to recruit. Today, we will analyze the data from Transfermarkt to list them down and check out the seven most valuable players in the division. Let’s begin!

#7 Jonathan David (LOSC Lille): €60 Million ($63.47 Million)

The only non-Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player on this list, LOSC Lille attacker Jonathan David sits in seventh place. The 23-year-old center-forward is valued at an impressive €60 million ($63.47 million) by Transfermarkt.

David, who has been at the club since August 2020, enjoyed a breathtaking 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign. He scored 24 times in 37 appearances to emerge as the division’s third-highest scorer, behind Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette. He has not enjoyed as explosive a start this season, scoring just twice in eight Ligue 1 games, but it would be foolish to write him off just yet.

The Canada international, who has scored 62 times in 148 matches for Lille in all competitions, sees his contract expire in June 2025.

#6 Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain): €60 Million ($63.47 Million)

In sixth place, we have new PSG recruit Ousmane Dembele. The France winger, who joined the club from Barcelona earlier this summer, carries a tag of €60 million ($63.47 million).

Dembele, who failed to live up to his billing at Camp Nou, has not had the greatest of starts at PSG. The 26-year-old has played nine games so far for PSG, recording only two assists. His deal with the French champions runs until June 2028.

#5 Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain): €65 Million ($68.76 Million)

PSG’s explosive left-back Nuno Mendes is the fifth name on the list. The 21-year-old’s current market value stands at a cool €65 million ($68.76 million).

Joining from Sporting CP in 2021 (initially on loan), Mendes has played 69 games for the Parisians, scoring twice and providing nine assists. If he can keep injuries at bay, he could turn out to be an excellent asset for Luis Enrique this season. The Portugal international, who has won two Ligue 1 titles for PSG, will be free to leave the club in June 2026.

#4 Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain): €65 Million ($68.76 Million)

A jet-heeled defender with a penchant for the spectacular, PSG ace Achraf Hakimi is the fourth-most valuable player in Ligue 1, as per Transfermarkt. The Morocco international, who has been with the Parisians since signing from Inter Milan in 2021, is currently valued at €65 million ($68.76 million).

The former Real Madrid right-back has an enviable connection with Kylian Mbappe, with the pair regularly combining to unlock tricky defenses for PSG. He has played 90 matches for the French juggernauts in all competitions, scoring 13 times and claiming 14 assists. Hakimi, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, is contractually tied to PSG until June 2026.

#3 Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain): €65 Million ($68.76 Million)

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos is currently valued at a cool €65 million ($68.76 million), which makes him the most valuable defender in the top flight of French soccer.

The Brazilian center-back has been at the club since joining from AS Roma in the summer of 2013. Over the last decade, the 29-year-old has played 416 games in all competitions, scoring 38 times. Marquinhos, who is set to remain in Paris until June 2028, has won a total of 28 trophies with the club, including eight Ligue 1 titles.

#2 Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain): €80 Million ($84.60 Million)

Valued at €80 million ($84.60 million), PSG center-forward Randal Kolo Muani is currently the second-most valuable player in Ligue 1. Les Parisiens signed Kolo Muani for a whopping €95 million ($100.5 million) fee from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 24-year-old France international has played six matches for Luis Enrique’s side this season, scoring twice and providing two assists in all competitions. His contract with the club expires in June 2028.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain): €180 Million ($190.36 Million)

Unsurprisingly, PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe sits at the summit, thanks to his astronomical €180 million ($190.36 million) valuation. The 24-year-old, who has been in Paris since leaving Monaco in 2017, is the joint-most valuable player in the world alongside Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Mbappe has shattered all sorts of records since moving to the Parc des Princes, emerging as PSG’s leading scorer of all time. The Frenchman has played 269 matches in all competitions, scoring 220 goals and providing 98 assists. His heroics have helped PSG to 13 trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles.

Unfortunately for the French champions, Mbappe’s future is currently in the air, with the player repeatedly turning down offers to stay beyond June 2024. It will be interesting to see if there is any breakthrough before the winter transfer window opens on January 1.