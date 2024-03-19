Last season, the Saints defense finished 28th in the NFL with 34 sacks in the regular season. It’s New Orleans’ lowest total since 2016. Their team-high for sacks last season was Carl Granderson with (8.5) in 17 games. Ahead of the 2024 season, the Saints want to make upgrades to their defensive line.

Yesterday, the team signed former Commanders and 49ers DE Chase Young. He played seven games for Washington in the 2023 regular season and nine for San Francisco. Young played in all postseason games for the Niners as well. Now, the 24-year-old gets a chance to start fresh with the New Orleans Saints. How can the former second-overall pick fit in with a Saints defensive line that has been underwhelming?

Chase Young is signing a one-year deal to join the New Orleans Saints

Chase Young went into free agency wanting a deal to see himself up for the future. And he wanted to play with Cam Jordan. ✅ and. ✅ https://t.co/F4Aivw5Aa5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2024



To start his NFL career, Young was the second pick in the 2020 Draft by the Commanders. In his first season, Young had (7.5) sacks and won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. Sadly, Young suffered a torn ACL in the 2021 season and it cost him time in 2022 as well. From 2021-2022, Young played 12 games for Washington. His injury history and lack of production were enough for the Commanders to be willing to move on. He was traded at the 2023 deadline to the San Francisco 49ers.

In seven games with Washington in 2023, Young had (5,0) sacks. During his nine regular season games after the deadline, Young had (2.5) sacks with the 49ers. That tied his previous career-high of (7.5) in a season. There’s another level to Young’s potential that he hasn’t tapped into yet. In his final collegiate season, Young had (16.5) sacks. New Orleans knows the 24-year-old can reach double-digit sacks in an NFL season. It’s a matter of staying healthy and playing at a consistent level.



The last time the Saints had a pass-rusher with double-digit sacks in a single season was Cam Jordan in 2021. He had (12.5) sacks for New Orleans. Last season, Jordan played in all 17 games and had just (2.0) sacks. Injuries lingered all season for the one-time All-Pro. That’s why New Orleans signed Chase Young to a one-year deal. They hope he can give the team increased production compared to what he’s done in the past. Can Chase Young step up the plate and be a real contributor for New Orleans in 2024?