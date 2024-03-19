NFL

How will Chase Young fit in with the Saints’ pass rush in 2024 after signing a one-year deal?

Zach Wolpin
Last season, the Saints defense finished 28th in the NFL with 34 sacks in the regular season. It’s New Orleans’ lowest total since 2016. Their team-high for sacks last season was Carl Granderson with (8.5) in 17 games. Ahead of the 2024 season, the Saints want to make upgrades to their defensive line. 

Yesterday, the team signed former Commanders and 49ers DE Chase Young. He played seven games for Washington in the 2023 regular season and nine for San Francisco. Young played in all postseason games for the Niners as well. Now, the 24-year-old gets a chance to start fresh with the New Orleans Saints. How can the former second-overall pick fit in with a Saints defensive line that has been underwhelming?

Chase Young is signing a one-year deal to join the New Orleans Saints


To start his NFL career, Young was the second pick in the 2020 Draft by the Commanders. In his first season, Young had (7.5) sacks and won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. Sadly, Young suffered a torn ACL in the 2021 season and it cost him time in 2022 as well. From 2021-2022, Young played 12 games for Washington. His injury history and lack of production were enough for the Commanders to be willing to move on. He was traded at the 2023 deadline to the San Francisco 49ers.

In seven games with Washington in 2023, Young had (5,0) sacks. During his nine regular season games after the deadline, Young had (2.5) sacks with the 49ers. That tied his previous career-high of (7.5) in a season. There’s another level to Young’s potential that he hasn’t tapped into yet. In his final collegiate season, Young had (16.5) sacks. New Orleans knows the 24-year-old can reach double-digit sacks in an NFL season. It’s a matter of staying healthy and playing at a consistent level.


The last time the Saints had a pass-rusher with double-digit sacks in a single season was Cam Jordan in 2021. He had (12.5) sacks for New Orleans. Last season, Jordan played in all 17 games and had just (2.0) sacks. Injuries lingered all season for the one-time All-Pro. That’s why New Orleans signed Chase Young to a one-year deal. They hope he can give the team increased production compared to what he’s done in the past. Can Chase Young step up the plate and be a real contributor for New Orleans in 2024?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
