Horse Racing Tips Today: Tuesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with two meetings from England, one from north of the border in Scotland, one from across in Wales and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Hamilton and Brighton get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Roscommon, Stratford and Chepstow get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.15pm at Hamilton, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.50pm at Stratford.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Brighton and one from Hamilton, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Hamilton, Brighton, Roscommon, Stratford and Chepstow

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meetings today!

NAP – SHUT UP AND DANCE @ 11/10 with Bet UK – 3.00 Brighton



Our NAP of the day comes from the south coast, where we have sided with Shut Up And Dance to triumph in this Class 6 Handicap over 1m1f207y.

This 3-year-old filly comes here fresh off the back of back-to-back wins in her last two starts, winning at Windsor and Chepstow respectively. Today, Shut Up And Dance looks like the pick of the bunch and certainly has leading credentials. Saffie Osborne sits in the saddle for her father Jamie, looking to make it a hat-trick of wins here this afternoon.

Shut Up And Dance runs off a mark which she is more than capable of winning off, having won off 1lb higher before when winning in Wales earlier this month. Should go well and could be the one to beat here.

NEXT BEST – CHARLES ST @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 3.15 Hamilton

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the racing up in Scotland this Tuesday afternoon, where we have selected Charles St for George Boughey and William Buick to triumph.

This 3-year-old boasts some impressive form in his short racing career, having won once and finished second on four occasions in his six starts. Charles St has looked very consistent over the 1m4f distance, so today’s race should suit him. Runs off a mark of 8st 13lbs, which is the lightest in three runs.

Charles St has came second on two occasions off higher marks in Class 3 races, so today’s Class 4 should suit him down to the ground as he runs off a fair handicap and boasts the most impressive form in the race. Should go well.

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Hamilton, Brighton, Roscommon, Stratford and Chepstow on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 34 races:

Hamilton Horse Racing Tips

1.15 Lord Sam’s Castle @ 2/1 with Bet UK

1.45 Tumbukone @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.15 Frisky @ 6/4 with Bet UK

2.45 Sip And Smile @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.15 Charles St (NB) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.50 Iris Dancer @ 10/1 with Bet UK

4.25 Mokaman @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Brighton Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Beau Roc @ 5/6 with Bet UK

2.00 De Vegas Kid @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.30 On The Nose @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Shut Up And Dance (NAP) @ 11/10 with Bet UK

3.35 Positive Impact @ 1/25 with Bet UK

4.10 King Of War @ 6/5 with Bet UK

4.45 Soyounique @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Roscommon Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Who Not What @ 12/1 with Bet UK

5.40 Girl Crush @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.10 Hell Left Loose @ 7/1 with Bet UK

6.40 Hymn Book Too @ 9/1 with Bet UK

7.10 Dha Leath @ 11/2 with Bet UK

7.40 Yaxeni @ 8/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Striking @ 20/1 with Bet UK

Stratford Horse Racing Tips

6.20 Calva D’Auge @ 10/11 with Bet UK

6.50 Atlantic Storm @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.20 Justified @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.50 Cremant @ 2/1 with Bet UK

8.20 Fountain Cross @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.50 Ilanz @ 7/4 with Bet UK

Chepstow Horse Racing Tips

4.55 Sir Plato @ 2/1 with Bet UK

5.25 Greased Lightning @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.00 Astrophysics @ 7/1 with Bet UK

6.30 Sweet Idea @ 11/2 with Bet UK

7.00 Infiniti @ 5/4 with Bet UK

7.30 Purple Reign @ 11/2 with Bet UK

8.05 Typewritten @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change