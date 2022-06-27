Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Tues 28th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Lucky 15 tips to add to your horse racing bet slips on Tuesday 28th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings at Hamilton and Brighton.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 13/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

BEAU ROC @ 8/11 with BetUK – 1.30 Brighton



Decent debut second at Wolverhampton just 8 days ago when second to a decent sort in Rogue Spirit. The form of that run is fair considering it was the horses first run on the track and the extra 1/2 a furlong here and the swtich to the grass look pluses.

PHOENIX BEACH @ 2/1 with BetUK – 2.15 Hamilton



Going the right way after a third at Ripon last time out on just his second career run. That was a big step forward on the debut effort, while having taken a keen hold the last day the drop back to 5f looks a good move by connections too.



SHUT UP AND DANCE @ 8/11 with BetUK – 3.00 Brighton



In tip-top form at the moment – winning his last two. The last of those wins came only last Saturday at Windsor. Escapes a penalty for that win here and no reason why the Brighton track won’t suit. Saffie Osborne rides to claim a handy 3lbs.

POSITIVE IMPACT @ 8/13 with BetUK – 3.35 Brighton



Only the three runners here but this Simon Crisford runner looks the one to beat. He was a close secnd at Thirsk the last day over a mile but has shown enough pace to come with the drop back in trip to 7f. Looks to have the Gosden runner – Dukedom – to beat but has 8lbs in-hand at the ratings and that, therefore, makes him the one to beat.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

