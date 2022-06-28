Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Tuesday Picks – June 28th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found 5-2 Windsor winner SWIFT ASSET on Monday and has two selections for the horse racing action on Tuesday, June 28th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

BRIGHTON 3.00

KLIP KLOPP (system – Gary Moore, first-time blinkers)

In the past ten years, trainer Gary Moore has won with 15 of his 87 Flat horses/hurdlers in first-time blinkers for a profit of £62.08 to a £1 level stake at SP. The last one to run at Brighton was gambled-on winner Executive Pool and perhaps KLIP KLOPP can follow suit.

HAMILTON 4.25

SUNSET GLOW (system – Hamilton spring handicaps, low draw)

Plenty of pundits, punters and jockeys still think you want to be drawn high and race down the stands’ side rail in sprints at Hamilton but that has not been true for some years. This year, stalls 8+ are 0-41 in Hamilton sprint handicaps and backing stalls 1, 2 and 3 blind would have found 11 of the 19 winners and made a profit of £23.58. It’s a similar story in non-handicaps, with seven of the ten winners drawn 1, 2 or 3 for a huge profit of £210.88 largely thanks to 200-1 winner Astapor. At the time of writing the runners drawn 1, 2 and 3 in this 5f handicap were priced at 40-1, 16-1 and 33-1, with stall 2 runner SUNSET GLOW, who represents in-form Grant Tuer, the pick.

