Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Tuesday, June 28th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew successfully opposed 4-9 favourite GLAJOU on Monday and has two recommended bets/trades on Tuesday, June 28th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

HAMILTON 1.15

CATCH THE PADDY was five lengths clear of the third-placed horse when finding only Queen Olly (subsequently fourth in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot) too good at York on his debut and raced closer to the stands’ side rail than ideal when runner-up at Leicester next time, again bumping into a useful sort and finishing well clear of the third. Today’s race looks easier and second favourite LORD SAM’S CASTLE looked flattered when second here on his recent debut, as he raced on the best ground down the centre of the track. Buy at 35 in the 50-25-10 market or back at 5-6 in the Spreadex fixed odds market.

Recommendation: Back CATCH THE PADDY in Hamilton 1.15

CHEPSTOW 6.00

Trainer Ron Harris has gone some time without a winner but most of his runners have been big prices and several have performed well recently, including Fair And Square, runner-up at Windsor yesterday. SECRET POTION finished a respectable sixth of 12 after a slow start at Bath last time and today’s huge field will help (his last three wins have come in fields of 16, 14 and 14 runners). This is his time of year, he looks well drawn and he’s 6lb lower than when scoring at Nottingham last summer. Buy in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market or back each-way at 14-1.

Recommendation: Back SECRET POTION in Chepstow 6.00

