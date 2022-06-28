Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Tuesday, 28 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day this Tuesday, 28 June, for SportsLens tipsters is backing Fumata each way. He takes the step up into Listed company for the 1m 4f Lenebane Stakes at Roscommon this evening (7:40). Jessica Harrington’s runner looks well worth a punt a tasty 10/1.

294 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

A potential improver, Fumata has just the two horse racing outings in his career so far. This three-year-old Fastnet Rock colt is therefore open to any amount of further progress. He also won a Leopardstown maiden that’s traditionally throws up good types. That’s why Fumata rates our horse racing NAP today and here are more reasons to back him.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Fumata win?

Getting weight for age from all but two rivals, Fumata took a big step forward from his racecourse debut at Navan. Although no match for the winner, Stone Age, and only fourth over 1m 2f, that one went on to land a Group 3 and was sent off just 7/2 for the Epsom Derby by the leading UK betting sites when last in action. The fifth has since won here.

Stepping up in trip to today’s distance clearly helped Fumata. According to past horse racing results, that 1m 4f Leopardstown maiden has produced the likes of Bondi Beach, Southern France and The Mediterranean, who all went on to place in the St Leger. Fumata has a long way to go to match the exploits of these recent winners of the same event, but it’s encouraging that he won going away.

Maiden won by today’s horse racing NAP working out well

The form has also been franked by those in-behind. Waterville, the runner-up, made a mockery of an opening mark of 84 when bolting up by six lengths in a long distance handicap at Limerick. Back in third was Como Park, who returned to Leopardstown and delivered when sent off the 5/4 favourite on horse racing betting sites for 1m 5f contest.

With much of the opposition exposed, it makes Fumata look overpriced and worth an each way play. That’s why he is the horse racing NAP of the Day for 28 June. A £10 each way bet on Fumata with 888Sport returns £140 should he follow-up and £30 if he hits the frame. New customers who join them receive £40 in bonuses after placing such a wager.

609 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

More information about the new customer betting offer at 888Sport for punters. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to all SportsLens readers who don’t already have an account with this online bookie.

Register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets such as Skrill, Paysafecard, Paypal, Neteller and MuchBetter because these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet wit minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day meets that. After the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Stake just £10 on our top horse racing bet today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Take these steps and claim the offer:

New customers register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, get 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

457 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Here are all of the latest daily horse racing betting tips available on SportsLens today: