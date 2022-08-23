Horse Racing Tips Today: Tuesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with two meetings from England, one from across the border in Wales and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Worcester and Bangor-on-Dee get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Bellewstown and Fontwell get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Worcester, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 7.45pm at Bellewstown.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both from Worcester, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Worcester, Bangor-on-Dee, Bellewstown and Fontwell

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meetings today!

NAP – CARDBOARD GANGSTER @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 1.30 Worcester

Our NAP of the day comes from the second race of the afternoon at Worcester Racecourse, where we have selected Cardboard Gangster to win this Class 5 Handicap Chase over the 2m7f distance.

This 7-year-old gelding comes here with two wins and a runner-up to his name in his last three starts, all in Class 5 company. Cardboard Gangster faces a three-pound rise in the weights, but this shouldn’t hamper him too much in his quest for back-to-back wins.

Kielan Woods takes the reigns this afternoon for this DJ Jeffreys trained gelding, hoping to pick up yet another win, his third in four starts and his third as a chaser. Cardboard Gangster looks like the pick of the bunch here.

NEXT BEST – BANNISTER @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 3.00 Worcester



Our Next Best bet of the day also comes from the racing at Worcester, where we have sided with Bannister for trainer Tom George to triumph in this Class 3 Handicap Hurdle over the two-mile trip.

This 5-year-old gelding comes here fresh off the back of a win and a second place finish in his last two starts, with both of those impressive runs coming around this track. Steps up to Class 3 company from previously racing in Class 4’s, but has been given a very fair handicap so should go really well here.

A competitive race with a few good horse in the field, but nothing Bannister isn’t capable of beating. Jonathan Burke saddles today aiming to give Bannister his four racing victory.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Worcester, Bangor-on-Dee, Bellewstown and Fontwell on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 27 races:

Worcester Horse Racing Tips

1.00 The Vollan @ 4/11 with Bet UK

1.30 Cardboard Gangster (NAP) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.00 Letterson Lady @ 6/5 with Bet UK

2.30 Seaforth Mancy @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.00 Bannister (NB) @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.30 Sheila Nash @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.00 The Turtle Said @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Bangor-on-Dee Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Lelantos @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.15 Sweet Aburn @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Flying Verse @ 13/8 with Bet UK

3.15 Armattiekan @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.45 Fenna’s Loss @ 13/2 with Bet UK

4.20 One Touch @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Bellewstown Horse Racing Tips

4.40 Ardamir @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.15 Sycamore Grey @ 18/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Shannon Glory @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.15 Final Orders @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.45 Lieutenant Highway @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.15 A Mere Bagatelle @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.45 Notnowned @ 6/4 with Bet UK

Fontwell Horse Racing Tips

4.30 Notre Pari @ 6/5 with Bet UK

5.00 Sure Touch @ 1/4 with Bet UK

5.30 Heronord @ 7/1 with Bet UK

6.00 My Lady Grey @ 5/4 with Bet UK

6.30 Soul Icon @ 8/15 with Bet UK

7.00 Presenting Yeats @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Maire’s Dream @ 9/2 with Bet UK

