Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Tuesday, August 23rd

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:
Andrew made a 12pt profit with his buy of GILT EDGE (2nd, 9-1) at Chepstow on Monday and has two recommended bets/trades at Bangor on Tuesday, August 23rd. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
BANGOR 1.45
LELANTOS improved for cheekpieces last year and he also seems best suited by small fields. When wearing the headgear in single-figure line-ups his record reads 2111 (3-4), with the defeat by a neck at the hands of Imphal whose handicap mark has since shot up from 100 to 117. He jumped poorly when an 11-length third without the headgear in a 2m7f handicap hurdle at Bangor in late May – his first run since December – and bounced back to win in the cheekpieces over the same course and distance last time. He’s only gone up 3lb and could be hard to catch here. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or take a fixed odds price.
Recommendation: Back LELANTOS in Bangor 1.45
BANGOR 3.15
YCCS PORTOCERVO is desperately difficult to win when venturing above Class 4 level and can be sold in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market for this Class 3 handicap chase. Dr Richard Newland’s seven-year-old has form figures in Class 4 company of 121113F (4-7), compared to 043434222344 (0-12) in a higher grade. Fixed odds punters might want to side with NORTHERN BOUND, who was unsuited by the return to hurdles at Worcester last time.
Recommendation: Oppose YCCS PORTOCERVO in Bangor 3.45
