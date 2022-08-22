Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Tuesday Picks – August 23rd

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…
It’s jumps racing only in Britain on Tuesday (August 23rd) and Andrew has three selections at Bangor-on-Dee and Fontwell Park. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:
BANGOR 2.15
SWEET AUBURN (system – Donald McCain, non-handicap hurdles, Bangor)
Local handler Donald McCain has a great record at this venue, including 68 wins from his 239 runners in non-handicap hurdles (since 2011) for a profit of £55.33 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 52.44). Point winner SWEET AUBURN jumped poorly when only fourth at Catterick on her hurdles debut, but the better ground could help in that regard, and she can provide in-form Brian Hughes with yet another winner.
BANGOR 4.20
GENEVER DRAGON (system – Donald McCain, handicap hurdles, Bangor, recent run)
Since the beginning of 2011, Donald McCain is 39 from 120 in handicap hurdles at Bangor with horses who last raced between one and 28 days ago. Backing all the qualifiers would have returned a huge profit of £130.57 to a £1 level stake at SP. GENEVER DRAGON is on a long losing run but was only beaten by a short head when 9-1 at Perth last time and looks worth a small interest in a weak race.
FONTWELL 7.30
FERRET JEETER (system – Anthony Honeyball, first-time tongue-tie in bumpers)
Backing all Anthony Honeyball runners in national hunt flat races, who were wearing a tongue-tie for the first time, would have found 14 winners from 58 bets for a profit of £53.84 to a £1 stake. His Fontwell qualifiers have form figures of 121221123 (4-9) and FERRET JEETER is taken to make a winning start to his career.
