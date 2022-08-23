Lucky 15 Racing Tips | Paul Kelly’s Best Bets, Tues 23rd Aug

More Lucky 15 tips this TUESDAY to add to your betting slips, as Paul Kelly gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the meetings at Worcester, Bangor-on-Dee and Fontwell today.
Back today's Lucky 15 tips in an acca @ 57/1
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip
Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today
CARDBOARD GANGSTER @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 1.30 Worcester
This 7-year-old gelding comes here with two wins and a runner-up to his name in his last three starts, all in Class 5 company. Cardboard Gangster faces a three-pound rise in the weights, but this shouldn’t hamper him too much in his quest for back-to-back wins.
LELANTOS @ 10/3 with Bet UK – 1.45 Bangor-on-Dee
Lelantos looks the one to beat in the opening race of the afternoon here, with this Nicky Henderson trained 6-year-old boasting some impressive form, with three wins, a second and a third place in his last five starts. Looks a talented hurdler and off a decent mark today too.
FLYING VERSE @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 2.45 Bangor-on-Dee
This David Dennis trained 10-year-old is stepping back up to Class 3 company, and seemingly also faces far less of a handicap and runs off a handy 10st 3lbs, rather than 12st like last time. Has 4 chase wins, with his last coming off a higher weight over the same distance as today’s race. Brian Hughes takes the reigns.
SOUL ICON @ 4/7 with Bet UK – 6.30 Fontwell
Soul Icon looks like the one to beat here in this Class 4 Handicap over 2m1f162y. This Keiran Burke trained 5-year-old has four wins and a runner-up in his last five starts and has every chance of making it a hat-trick of wins here this afternoon.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Today’s Lucky 15 Betslip
