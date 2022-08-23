Lucky 15 Racing Tips | Paul Kelly’s Best Bets, Tues 23rd Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips this TUESDAY to add to your betting slips, as Paul Kelly gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the meetings at Worcester, Bangor-on-Dee and Fontwell today.



Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today

CARDBOARD GANGSTER @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 1.30 Worcester



This 7-year-old gelding comes here with two wins and a runner-up to his name in his last three starts, all in Class 5 company. Cardboard Gangster faces a three-pound rise in the weights, but this shouldn’t hamper him too much in his quest for back-to-back wins.

Lelantos looks the one to beat in the opening race of the afternoon here, with this Nicky Henderson trained 6-year-old boasting some impressive form, with three wins, a second and a third place in his last five starts. Looks a talented hurdler and off a decent mark today too.

FLYING VERSE @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 2.45 Bangor-on-Dee



This David Dennis trained 10-year-old is stepping back up to Class 3 company, and seemingly also faces far less of a handicap and runs off a handy 10st 3lbs, rather than 12st like last time. Has 4 chase wins, with his last coming off a higher weight over the same distance as today’s race. Brian Hughes takes the reigns.

SOUL ICON @ 4/7 with Bet UK – 6.30 Fontwell



Soul Icon looks like the one to beat here in this Class 4 Handicap over 2m1f162y. This Keiran Burke trained 5-year-old has four wins and a runner-up in his last five starts and has every chance of making it a hat-trick of wins here this afternoon.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Today’s Lucky 15 Betslip

