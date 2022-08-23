We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Tuesday, 23 August, is Ocean Of Mercy. He makes his bow over obstacles in the 2m 4f maiden hurdle at Bellewstown this evening (5:15). Paul Hennessy’s charge looks well worth a wager at a terrific 13/8 price here.

Highly tried in horse racing bumpers this spring, Ocean Of Mercy’s form from last autumn makes him a fascinating recruit to this sphere. The six-year-old grey son of Ask can only benefit from stepping up in trip. He thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day this Tuesday. Read more reasons to back him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Ocean Of Mercy win?

Owned by the Turner family, who have been great supporters of Irish trainers, Ocean Of Mercy was an unlucky loser on his racecourse debut at Navan. He outran massive odds of 40/1 on the best UK betting sites when going down all guns blazing by a nose. A 7lb claimer rode the winner, and the front two pulled a couple of lengths clear of the favourite, Ted Hastings, in third.

That one has since made up into a 122-rated hurdler, who is 3-4 since switching to timber. Back in sixth that day was Dad’s Lad, now on a mark of 132 over fences after two recent wins. Ocean Of Mercy again conceded weight to those in front of him when only beaten a length and staying on into third at Cheltenham. This is strong form and a horse racing result that has worked out well since.

Today’s horse racing NAP brings strong form to table

Both Bonttay, who prevailed, and the runner-up Top Dog came out and won Listed bumpers. Behind Ocean Of Mercy in fourth place was subsequent Kempton Park races Grade 2 novice hurdle scorer Aucunrisque. That one has a rating of 137 in this sphere, so that shows the calibre that our horse racing NAP of the Day could be.

Given how well his form worked out, connections had every right to pitch Ocean Of Mercy in deep. While that didn’t work with him way down the field in the Champion Bumpers at Cheltenham and Punchestown, this hurdles debut won’t take much winning. His main market rival on horse racing betting sites overnight is an 11-race maiden in this sphere. Danny Mullins now takes the ride for the first time.

He boasts a 31 per cent strike rate in the saddle over the last 14 days. Mullins is also a profitable jockey to follow at Bellewstown with £33.72 profit off a £1 level stake in his career to date. Taking all that into account, Ocean Of Mercy just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 23 August. A £10 punt on him with 888Sport returns £26.25 if he takes to hurdling. New customers can qualify for £40 in bonuses with more details below…

