Horse racing tips today: Saturday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today we have some afternoon jumping from Uttoxeter, Thurles, Fontwell, Newcastle and Kempton with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. We also see some flat racing at Wolverhampton for the all-weather horse racing fans out there. Here are our Saturday horse racing bets.

The five jumps meetings at Uttoxeter, Kempton, Thurles, Newcastle and Fontwell get underway in the afternoon. The evening racing comes from Wolverhampton under the lights with the first race off at 4.55pm on the all weather track.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both from Kempton, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Uttoxeter, Kempton, Thurles, Fontwell, Newcastle and Wolverhampton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!

NAP – ESPOIR DE GUYE @ 7/2 with BetUK – 3.15 Kempton

Charlie Deutsch on beard for Venetia Williams, after a successful Cheltenham Festival for the pair with a big win on L’Homme Presse.

We think Espoir De Guye is a great horse and looks a great bet at 7/2 with BetUK. Won on his last outing in February at Warwick, in which was his first outing in over a year. Looks to have come back in great form.

This Class 2 Handicap Chase over 2m4f110y will suit her, and the ground shouldn’t be an issue either as he has won on all types of ground. Looking to make it back-to-back winners for the second time in his career.

NEXT BEST – BREWERS PROJECT @ 10/3 with BetUK – 1.30 Kempton

Likely to be the favourite in this the opening race of the day at Kempton. Our Next Best of the day comes in the form of Brewers Project for Paul Nicholls.

Yet to win over fences, however all three of his chases have come in Class 3 company, but today is a step back to Class 4. The step up trip should also play into this 8-year-olds hands, with the extra four furlongs meaning he can exploit his staying abilities.

Here at Sportslens we think Brewers Project has what it takes to get his first win over fences with Harry Cobden on board. Great price of 10/3 with BetUK.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Thurles, Uttoxeter, Fontwell, Newcastle, Kempton and Wolverhampton on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 44 races:

Uttoxeter Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Nothin To Ask @ 5/2 with BetUK

1.50 Sidi Ismael @ 16/1 with BetUK

2.25 Fuji Flight @ 10/3 with BetUK

3.00 Freedom To Dream @ 13/2 with BetUK

3.35 Wholestone @ 10/1 with BetUK

4.10 Branson Missouri @ 3/1 with BetUK

4.45 Coupdebol @ 5/2 with BetUK

5.18 Master Chewy @ 7/4 with BetUK

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Brewers Project @ 10/3 with BetUK

2.05 Rockstar Ronnie @ 11/4 with BetUK

2.40 Brief Times @ 17/2 with BetUK

3.15 Espoir De Guye @ 7/2 with BetUK

3.50 Cool Stone @ 15/8 with BetUK

4.25 Balkeo @ 7/2 with BetUK

5.00 Peace Of Rome @ 5/2 with BetUK

Thurles Horse Racing Tips

2.20 Fighter Allen @ SP with BetUK

2.52 Ciel De Neige @ SP with BetUK

3.27 Johngus @ SP with BetUK

4.02 Micro Manage @ SP with BetUK

4.37 Unexpected Depth @ SP with BetUK

5.10 Earths Furies @ SP with BetUK

5.45 Stuzzikini @ 2/1 with BetUK

Fontwell Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Garincha @ SP with BetUK

1.35 Deeper Blue @ SP with BetUK

2.11 Concrete King @ SP with BetUK

2.46 Broken Halo @ SP with BetUK

3.21 One Last Glance @ SP with BetUK

3.56 En Coeur @ SP with BetUK

4.31 Raddon Top @ SP with BetUK

Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

1.58 Role Steel @ SP with BetUK

2.33 Barden Bella @ SP with BetUK

3.10 Minella Plus @ SP with BetUK

3.43 Rafferty’s Return @ SP with BetUK

4.18 Rapid Raider @ SP with BetUK

4.50 Kajaki @ SP with BetUK

5.25 Bray Daly @ SP with BetUK

Wolverhampton (AW) Horse Racing Tips

4.55 Desert Cat @ SP with BetUK

5.30 Amalfi Salsa @ SP with BetUK

6.00 Acrion @ SP with BetUK

6.30 May Sonic @ SP with BetUK

7.00 Nankeen @ SP with BetUK

7.30 Night Narcissus @ SP with BetUK

8.00 Zafferino @ SP with BetUK

8.30 Calonne @ SP with BetUK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

