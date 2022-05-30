Horse Racing Tips Today: Monday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England, one from up north of the border in Scotland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After a great win for our NAP yesterday and for our Next Best selection on Saturday, we are back with horse racing tips on every race in from every meeting across the UK and Ireland on Monday!

The meetings from Cartmel, Redcar and Lingfield all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Ballinrobe, Windsor and Ayr get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.15pm at Lingfield, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.25pm at Ballinrobe.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Cartmel and one from Redcar, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Cartmel, Redcar, Lingfield, Ballinrobe, Windsor and Ayr

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – CLEAR THE RUNWAY @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 3.45 Cartmel



Our NAP of the day comes from Cartmel where we have sided with Clean The Runway to win the 3.45 Class 3 Handicap Chase over the 2m1f61y distance.

He runs off a career high mark today but is in some outstanding form with five wins in his last seven starts. Wo his last chase in April at Southwell over a trip one furlong short than today, but has experience running longer too so stamina won’t be a question.

Clean The Runway is an exceptional jumper and if the 6-year-old jumps well today, he could well blow the rest of the field away and make it four wins on the trot for trainer LJ Morgan and jockey Adam Wedge.

NEXT BEST – POINT OF WOODS @ 7/1 with Bet UK – 5.15 Redcar

For our Next Best bet of the day we have selected Point Of Woods to triumph in the last race of the afternoon at Redcar.

This 9-year-old gelding comes in fresh off the back of an impressive win last tie out at Thirsk, where he beat 15 rivals and won at a big price of 20/1. ALso ran hee in APril when second at a massive 50/1, so seems to be criminally underrated and underestimated as a race horse.

The slightly shorter trip shouldn’t be a problem for Point Of Woods as he looks to make is back-to-back wins for Tina Jackson with Miss Jessica Bedi in the saddle. Point Of Woods is a huge player here.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Cartmel, Redcar, Lingfield, Windsor and Ayr on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 44 races:

Cartmel Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Prime Time Lady @ 5/4 with Bet UK

2.15 Dan Gun @ 9/1 with Bet UK

2.45 On We Go @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.15 Coup De Pinceau @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.45 Clear The Runway (NAP) @ 7/4 with Bet UK

4.20 Seddon @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.55 Matts Commission @ 6/4 with Bet UK

5.30 Nora The Xplorer @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Redcar Horse Racing Tips

1.25 Bara Lacha @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.00 Glorious Angel @ 6/5 with Bet UK

2.35 Satantic Moon @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.05 Bellstreet Bridie @ 13/8 with Bet UK

3.35 Tilly The Filly @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.05 Rum Going On @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.40 Esticky End @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.15 Point Of Woods (NB) @ 7/1 with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

1.15 The Whipmaster @ 11/10 with Bet UK

1.50 Simply Sondheim @ 4/6 with Bet UK

2.25 Lyrical Lady @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.55 Oh Sweet Tabu @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.25 Essme @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Keep Me Happy @ 15/2 with Bet UK

4.30 Dalby Forest @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Ballinrobe Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Ballybaun Star @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.45 Douglas Dc @ 11/8 with Bet UK

6.20 Gjoumi @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.50 Galon De Vauzelle @ 8/1 with Bet UK

7.20 Glenabo Bridge @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.50 Emancipator @ 10/3 with Bet UK

8.25 Rock Sunday @ 20/1 with Bet UK

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

5.05 Chief White Face @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.40 Raducanu @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.10 Pure Dreamer @ 6/4 with Bet UK

6.40 Faustus @ 11/2 with Bet UK

7.10 Miramichi @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.40 King Of The Kippax @ 11/10 with Bet UK

8.15 Adatorio @ 7/1 with Bet UK

Ayr Horse Racing Tips

4.50 Hernan Cortes @ 10/3 with Bet UK

5.25 Caballero @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.00 Red Force One @ 15/8 with Bet UK

6.30 Graces Quest @ 7/1 with Bet UK

7.00 Tommy G @ 8/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Impressor @ 15/8 with Bet UK

8.05 Novak @ 8/1 with Bet UK

