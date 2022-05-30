Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Monday, 30 May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Monday, 30 May, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Envious Editor. He steps back up in trip for the 2m 5f maiden hunter chase at Cartmel this afternoon (4:55). This Joe O’Shea runner looks well worth a wager at fine 5/4 odds today.

778 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Hitting form this spring with two Point-to-Point wins, Envious Editor is now in a horse racing stable that specialises in this sphere. The drop back in trip was possibly against him at the Cheltenham Hunter Chase evening when last in action under Rules, so this looks more winnable. This eight-year-old Aizaovski gelding is thus our horse racing NAP on Monday.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Envious Editor win?

Following O’Shea runners under Rules has been very profitable indeed for punters. Backing them blind over the last five seasons on the best UK betting sites would’ve yielded a massive £51.75 profit off a £1 level stake. The yard has a 23 per cent strike rate in hunter chases too, which are all encouraging signs for Envious Editor.

While he’s a long-standing maiden under Rules, wins between the Flags at Bitterley and Sandon last month were thoroughly deserved. The latter race result came over the same 2m 5f trip of this contest. Previously trained in the Emerald Isle by Jessica Harrington and Gordon Elliott, Envious Editor has bits and pieces of Irish form that read very well in relation to this Class 5 event.

Today’s horse racing NAP sets clear form standard

They include when beaten by just 6 1/2 lengths by Longhouse Poet, the horse who won the Thyestes Chase in January and came sixth in the Grand National at Aintree. Envious Editor also ran a cracking race in defeat at Cheltenham last time out when only the in-form Envoye Special proved 1 3/4 lengths too good for him.

As the front two pulled 12 lengths and upwards clear of the remainder, including a subsequent Point winner back in fourth, this looks solid. It’s no accident that horse racing betting sites believe Envious Editor can go one better here. He sets a clear and obvious standard. Envious Editor just had to be our horse racing NAP with a £10 punt on him at 888Sport returning £22.50. New customers also qualify for £40 in bonuses.

892 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

These are all the details of the new customer betting offer available at 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to any SportsLens readers that don’t have an account already with this firm.

Sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets such as PayPal, Paysafecard, Skrill, MuchBetter and Neteller as these payment options aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP has that covered. Once the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Additional T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager a tenner our top horse racing bet today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus a £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer by following these six easy steps:

New customers sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, get 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

726 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

With the Flat season now well underway, there are some big events to come over the summer including the Epsom Derby on the Platinum Jubilee weekend and Royal Ascot after that. Here’s the latest daily horse betting tips content from SportsLens: