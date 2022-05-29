Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Monday 30th May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Horse racing Lucky 15 tips on Monday 30th May, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from the fixtures at Lingfield, Redcar, Cartmel, Ayr and Windsor to add to your accas and Lucky 15 betting slips.



Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 11/1 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

THE WHIPMASTER @ 5/4 with BetUK – 1.15 Lingfield



This Gary Moore runner is in top form – winning his last two. The last of those wins was only last week at Sandown. Up 5lbs for that but connections offset 3lbs of that rise with Rhys Clutterbuck’s claim and are clearly strikeing while the irons hot. Expected to be hard to beat and can land the three-timer.

SIMPLY SONDHEIM @ 5/6 with BetUK – 1.50 Lingfield



This George Boughey runner was a good winner at Hamilton – up 6lbs for that win, but looked to have a bit up his sleeve and can defy the extra burden. William Buick, who rode that last day is on again too and with just four career runs will have more improvement to come.

ROCKET ROD @ 8/11 with BetUK – 4.40 Redcar



Came back from a 2 month break the last day at Newcastle to win by 2 1/2 lengths and with this Geoff Harker runner will also be fitter for that run too. No reason why the switch to the turf (from the AW) will be an issue here and with most of the others having something to prove looks the obvious call here.

BEAR PROFIT @ 4/6 with BetUK – 5.05 Windsor



Nice winner on debut at Chelmsford on the AW – failed to follow that up last time at Wolves over 5f, but met a lot of trouble in-running that day and was bumped at the start too. The step up to 6f looks a good move too and this will also be his first run on the grass. Should have an experience edge over the bulk of these.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 11/1 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

More Horse Racing Free Bets