Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Monday Picks – May 30th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found 7-2 Uttoxeter winner DEMACHINE from two bets on Sunday and has four selections on Monday, May 30th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

CARTMEL 2.45

FIGHTFORTHEROSES (system – J P McManus-owned Class 5 jumps handicappers)

Owner J P McManus has a great record with his low-grade jumps handicappers in Britain, scoring with 111 of the 501 qualifiers (22.2%) this century for a profit of £147.37 to a £1 level stake at SP. FIGHTFORTHEROSES finished second at Sedgefield on his latest outing and can go one better this time.

LINGFIELD 3.25

DANCING TO WIN (system – Jane Chapple-Hyam, second run for the yard, handicaps)

Jane Chapple-Hyam has a great recent record at the second time of asking with horses she has taken over from other trainers, especially in handicap company. Since the beginning of 2017 eight of the 35 qualifiers have won (22.9%) for a profit of £60.58. DANCING TO WIN has been all the rage in the overnight betting and looks interesting now returned to the scene of his sole success for Hugo Palmer.

LINGFIELD 4.30

TOP EXHIBIT (system – Showcasing, first-time blinkers)

Progeny of the sire Showcasing often respond well to first-time blinkers, winning 14 of their 101 starts and recording a profit of £52.34 to £1. The younger qualifiers – aged two or three – were 14 from 75 for a profit of £78.34. Three-year-old TOP EXHIBIT is likely to blast off towards the stands’ side and might be able to hold on.

WINDSOR 5.40

GUITEAU (system – James Garfield)

It’s early days for sire James Garfield but his progeny have done extremely well from a small sample – winning five of their eight starts for a profit of £34.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. Of the sire’s four individual runners, three won on their debuts (20-1, 10-1, 11-4), with only 7-4 shot Poppy Field tasting defeat. David Loughnane has made a bright start with his juveniles this year and perhaps GUITEAU can score at the first time of asking.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Deposit £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets with SBK

This is how to get £30 in free bets with SBK:

Download SBK and sign up using promo code SBS22 Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card card or Trustly Receive £30 in free bets that can be used on any SBK market

Full Terms and Conditions

Deposit at least £10 in a single amount to get £30 in free bets. Free bets will appear in your promo balance, have no monetary value and are non-withdrawable. These can be placed on all sports in denominations of £10, £20 or £30.

If your free bet is settled as a win, the winnings will be added to your withdrawal balance. Should a free bet be used on a selection that has been voided, then the stake will be returned. Free bets that haven’t been used expire 90 days after they being credited.

This promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by Devut card or Trustly. Deposits via Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card include Monzo won’t qualify.

Offer limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta only, who sign up and deposit between 17:45 GMT on 18th March, 2022 and 16:00 BST on 10th June 2022.

Related