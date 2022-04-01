Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday, April 1st

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount turns his attention to Thursday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

There’s a good Flat card at Leicester on Friday, April 1st where Andrew has two recommended bets/trades. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

LEICESTER RACECARD No.1s

There are plenty of interesting runners numbered 1 on the racecard at Leicester today, including the well-drawn CAMACHO STAR in the juvenile novice stakes (1.00). Kevin Ryan has started the season in good fashion and, this century, he is 19 from 100 with his two-year-olds at this venue for a profit of £41.98 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those figures include seven winners from 33 debutants (+£27.00). DICKENS, number 1 in the 1m handicap (1.35) has attracted overnight support for in-form Alan King. The four-year-old went into my tracker after winning at Wolverhampton on his penultimate start, as progeny of Excelebration do much better on turf than the all-weather. He disappointed at Sandown next time but the step up to 1m2f and soft ground probably didn’t suit. TANMAWWY has been off the track since making a winning debut at Haydock in September 2020 and could well defy the absence in the 2.10, while JAAS YARD has the best of the draw in the seller (2.45) and could improve for first-time headgear. The Johnston-trained KINGS PRINCE is two from two on his seasonal debuts and could make it three from three in the 1m4f handicap (3.20). At the time of writing, JUAN BERMUDEZ heads the market for the 1m4f novice contest (3.55) and SADIQAA could pick up some points in the finale (4.25) at a track his trainer, Clive Cox, does well at. Spreadex has the market set at 33.5-35.5 but I can see this making up in excess of 50.

Recommendation: Buy RACECARD NUMBER1s at LEICESTER

LEICESTER 2.45

HIPPO was as big as 40-1 for this eight-runner seller when the betting opened last night but might be worth a speculative interest, despite having the worse of the draw in stall 8 of 8. Trainer Adrian Nicholls won this with the 62-rated Mo Celita (14-1) last year before she went on to Listed glory and a lofty handicap mark of 97. I doubt Hippo is in the same mould – the daughter of Gutaifan was 150-1 when failing to beat a rival on the all-weather at Newcastle in February but her forcing style was no help that day and such tactics are much better suited to Leicester’s straight turf course. If she can get off the stands’ rail – where the ground is usually slower – she could surprise and it’s worth noting that her trainer is ten from 24 with his runners in sellers (41.7% strike-rate) for a profit of £51.90 to a £1 level stake at SP. Back at 40-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or buy in the 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Back HIPPO in Leicester 2.45

