Horse Racing tips today: Thursday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes both over the fences and on the flat, with the meetings from Cheltenham, Clonmel and Exeter over jumps, meanwhile meetings from Newmarket, Bath and Ripon are on the flat turf. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets.

The six meetings all get underway in the afternoon with the Bath, Clonmel and Exeter meetings starting a bit later and running into the evening, now that we are getting more daylight. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Ripon, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 7.40pm at Exeter.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Cheltenham and one from Newmarket, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Newmarket, Cheltenham, Ripon, Bath, Clonmel and Exeter

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!

NAP – AUDIENCE @ 11/10 with Bet UK – 2.25 Newmarket

Audience for John and Thady Gosden is our NAP of the day here on Thursday afternoon.

Winning impressively on his only run on the turf here in October at the same racecourse, we think this 3-year-old colt will triumph once again in this seven furlong Conditionals Stakes race.

The famous Frankie Dettori takes the reigns for the Cheveley Park Stud owners, which means he is guaranteed a good ride. Here at SportsLens we think Audience is the one to beat here at Newmarket in the 2.25.

NEXT BEST – GRIVETANA @ 5/1 with Bet UK – 3.50 Cheltenham

Our Next Best bet of the days comes in this Grade 3 Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham, where we have sided with Grivetana for Paul Nicholls.

Winning two of her three hurdling starts, this filly has been impressive so far. This is a step up in class, but she carries a good weight and we think she has what it takes to beat the rest of the field here in the 4th race of the afternoon at Cheltenham.

A very backable price of 5/1 with Bet UK, we think this 4-year-old will step up to the plate and win under the ride of Angus Cheleda.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newmarket, Cheltenham, Ripon, Bath, Clonmel and Exeter on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 42 races:

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

1.15 Out From Under @ 11/8 with Bet UK

1.50 Royal Mariner @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.25 Audience (NAP) @ 11/10 with Bet UK

3.00 Ataser @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.35 Masekela @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.10 Tadreeb @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.45 Night On Earth @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Cheltenham Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Theatre Glory @ 4/9 with Bet UK

2.05 Fontaine Collonges @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.40 Nora The Xplorer @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.15 Jubilympics @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.50 Grivetana (NB) @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.25 Darling Du Large @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.00 I Am Gonna Be @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Ripon Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Star Of Lady M @ 5/6 with Bet UK

1.40 Lady Raeburn @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.15 It Just Takes Time @ 7/1 with Bet UK

2.50 Fairmac @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.25 Government @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.00 Trojan Horse @ 15/8 with Bet UK

4.35 Wizard D’Amour @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Bath Horse Racing Tips

4.20 Fristel @ SP with Bet UK

4.55 Global Effort @ SP with Bet UK

5.30 Cuban Breeze @ SP with Bet UK

6.00 Covert Mission @ SP with Bet UK

6.30 Latenightmistake @ SP with Bet UK

7.00 Lady Elysia @ SP with Bet UK

7.30 Angels Roc @ SP with Bet UK

Clonmel Horse Racing Tips

4.15 Gallyhill @ SP with Bet UK

4.50 Rare Conor @ SP with Bet UK

5.20 Spare Brakes @ SP with Bet UK

5.50 Lieutenant Highway @ SP with Bet UK

6.20 Fanoir @ SP with Bet UK

6.50 Iridescent @ SP with Bet UK

7.20 Top Speed @ SP with Bet UK

Exeter Horse Racing Tips

4.40 Hellfire Princess @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.10 Carrigready @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.40 Kolisi @ 5/6 with Bet UK

6.10 Red Happy @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.40 Kapitaliste @ 6/1 with Bet UK

7.10 Mahler Style @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.40 Park This One @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change