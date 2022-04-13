Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – April 14th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found winners Fodon (11-1 from 16-1) and Affogate (11-10 from 7-2) on Wednesday and has four more selections on Thursday, April 14th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

NEWMARKET 1.50

CHEEKY MAXI (system – Richard Hannon, second-time out 2yos, beaten when fancied on debut)

Richard Hannon’s juveniles who were beaten on their debuts when starting as favourite or second favourite, have a great record at the second time of asking. Since the beginning of 2015, they’ve landed 40 of their 133 starts (30.1% strike-rate) for a profit of £63.89 to a £1 level stake at SP. CHEEKY MAXI was only ninth on his debut at Leicester on April 1st but was sent off as the 15-8 favourite and can be forgiven that effort as he displayed obvious signs of inexperience.

CHELTENHAM 4.25

THE GLANCING QUEEN (system – mares only races)

It was a strange move to run THE GLANCING QUEEN against geldings in the Plate Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham festival last month, as she has form figures of 1111511 (6-7) in mares-only jumps races and she could have taken on her own sex in what a weak renewal of the Mares’ Chase. Her sole defeat in mares-only company came at the Cheltenham festival when best of the British-trained runners in last season’s Dawn Run. She was even-money favourite at the time of writing and is likely to prove hard to beat.

BATH 6.00

KENSTONE (system – Adrian Wintle, local tracks)

Since racing resumed after lockdown one, Adrian Wintle has done extremely well at Bath and Chepstow, the only tracks within 50 miles of his Gloucestershire base. Backing his runners blind at these two venues would have found 20 winners from 81 bets for a profit of £81.63 to a £1 level stake at SP. KENSTONE scored on his first trip at Bath last year and can repeat the dose.

BATH 7.30

RUNNING CLOUD (system – Adrian Wintle, local tracks)

RUNNING CLOUD qualifies on the trainer/course angle discussed earlier (Bath 6.00). He’s hardly prolific on turf but has won here and did clock a good speed figure on his latest turf outing, despite only finishing sixth.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Deposit £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets with SBK

This is how to get £30 in free bets with SBK:

Download SBK and sign up using promo code SBS22 Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card card or Trustly Receive £30 in free bets that can be used on any SBK market

Full Terms and Conditions

Deposit at least £10 in a single amount to get £30 in free bets. Free bets will appear in your promo balance, have no monetary value and are non-withdrawable. These can be placed on all sports in denominations of £10, £20 or £30.

If your free bet is settled as a win, the winnings will be added to your withdrawal balance. Should a free bet be used on a selection that has been voided, then the stake will be returned. Free bets that haven’t been used expire 90 days after they being credited.

This promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by Devut card or Trustly. Deposits via Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card include Monzo won’t qualify.

Offer limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta only, who sign up and deposit between 17:45 GMT on 18th March, 2022 and 16:00 BST on 29th April. 2022.

Related