Newmarket Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Thursday 14th April

As we hot-foot into Thursday the horse racing action is spearheaded by the final day of the Newmarket Craven Meeting, plus we’ve afternoon supporting cards at Ripon and Cheltenham. Then into the evening we see Bath and Exeter (NH) take over and Clonmel race over in Ireland.



However, with the main action coming at Newmarket for the final day of their Craven Meeting – with that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets on Thursday from Newmarket.

Top Tipping On Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday’s Lucky 15 landed at 98/1 four-timer with all four selections winning – GALE FORCE MAYA (1st 11/2), NEW SCIENCE (1st 3/1), MASTER OF THE SEAS (1st 5/4) and CRENELLE (1st 6/5) all winning.

Wednesday’s Lucky 15 continued the good form with AMEYNAH (1st Evs), NATIVE TRAIL (1st 1/4) and NEW LONDON (1st 6/4) making it 3 from 4 on the day.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Thursday 14th April 2022

Here are our four best Newmarket horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

OUT FROM UNDER @ SP with BetUK – 1.15 Newmarket



Hard to know much about the newcomers, but of those that have form the Charlton runner here sets a fair standard. Has raced three times and despite not winning yet has been second the last twice and that experience will be a big plus here. Also seems best on the better ground, which he’ll get here.

Frankie Dettori has just the one ride on the day at HQ, so the hint should be taken. This John Gosden runner caught the eye on debut when winning here at Newmarket so that track experience will be a positive. That win came over 7f and he did it nicely to win by just under 4 lengths. With the expected improvement over the winter can pick up where he left off.

This Andrew Balding runner is the top-rated in the field and having been running well in better races looks interesting now dropped back into Listed grade. The last time he tackled this grade he won (Newbury), and with another 6 months on his back looks worth another crack upped in trip.

This Henry Candy sprinter is back from a break, but that’s not a worry as he won first time out last season. He also stays further than this 5f trip, having won over 6f in the past and loves the quicker ground that he’ll get here. Regular jockey, David Porbert rides.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.