Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Saturday, 16 April

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Saturday 16 April, according to SportsLens experts, is My Prospero. He runs in the 4.10pm today at Newbury. This William Haggas-trained 3 year-old is our best Bet of the Day at 47/25 betting odds.

415 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

My Prospero is an exciting 3 year-old colt that is trained by horse racing trainer William Haggas and today will be ridden by top jockey Tom Marquand. My Prospero is thus the horse racing NAP of the Day this Saturday. Read even more reasons to back him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day My Prospero win?

Has only been seen on the track once but that was a pleasing debut when third a Newmarket last October. The race results from that day saw him run second to a horse called – Claymore, who ran well to be second in the Craven Stakes in midweek to boost the form.

Trainer William Haggas Has A 21% Record With His 3 Year-Olds At The Track

The William Haggas yard boast an impressive 21% strike-rate at the track with their 3 year-olds, which is another clear plus ahead of My Prospero chance today, while the way he ran on that day over 7f suggests this step up to a mile will be right up his street.

A £10 punt on him with 888Sport at his current price returns £28.80 if he wins. That wager qualifies new customers for £40 in bonuses regardless of the outcome.

Or, you can back our horse racing tips by joining one of our best horse racing betting sites here.

655 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

These are the details of that new customer betting offer available at 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account with them.

Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB and deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like Skrill, Paysafecard, PayPal, Neteller and MuchBetter, as these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking this bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day ticks that box. After this settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager £10 on today’s horse racing Bet of the Day and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus a £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer by following these six steps:

New customers join 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

761 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day