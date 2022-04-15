Newbury Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Saturday 16th April

No let-up for the ITV horse racing cameras at the moment as they are back south this Saturday to show four flat turf races from Newbury on their Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Day.



So, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets from the cracking Newbury card this Saturday.

Tuesday’s Lucky 15 landed at 98/1 four-timer with all four selections winning – GALE FORCE MAYA (1st 11/2), NEW SCIENCE (1st 3/1), MASTER OF THE SEAS (1st 5/4) and CRENELLE (1st 6/5) all winning.

Wednesday’s Lucky 15 continued the good form with AMEYNAH (1st Evs), NATIVE TRAIL (1st 1/4) and NEW LONDON (1st 6/4) making it 3 from 4 on the day.

Friday was another red letter day with three more Lucky 15 winners – MY OBERON (1st 13/8), EL CABALLO (1st 13/8) and HIGHFIELD PRINCESS (15/8).

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Saturday 16th April 2022

Here are our four best Newbury horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Last season’s Dante Stakes winner. Hasn’t won a race since but still ran some solid races in defeat. Has been gelded over the winter and this looks a nice race to get him going again with Christophe Soumillion providing plenty of experience in the saddle.

The Charlie Appleby yard have a decent 50% record (6-from-12) with their 3 year-olds at the track so, with that in mind, their runner here ticks a lot of boxes. She landed a G1 in Canada last season and was a fair 5th in the Fillies’ Mile at HQ last October – her last race. Eased into a G3 here will give her an easier start to the season and is also a proven CD winner here at the track.

Frankie Dettori teams up here with trainer Ralph Beckett to ride this exciting 3 year-old colt. He’s back this season after winning his last three – the last two were in Group One company in France too. Dropping into a Group Three here so an obvious chance of getting his season off to the perfect start.

Unraced 3 year-old but looks worth chancing as the Andrew Balding yard have done well in this race in recent years – winning 3 of the last 4 runnings. He’s bred to get this mile trip and he’ll have every help from the saddle with David Probert booked to ride.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.