Horse Racing tips today: Saturday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes both over jumps on the flat, with the meetings from Haydock, Newton Abbot, Carlisle and Fairyhouse all over the hurdles and fences, with the five remaining meetings coming on the flat turf and all-weather tracks. Here are our Saturday horse racing tips and bets.

The seven meetings from Musselburgh, Newton Abbot, Cork, Newbury, Haydock, Fairyhouse and Carlisle all get underway in the afternoon, with both the Lingfield and Nottingham meetings beginning in the late afternoon and running into the evening. The first race sets off at 12.30pm at Newton Abbot, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 7.45pm at Nottingham.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Haydock and one from Fairyhouse, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Newbury, Musselburgh, Haydock, Fairyhouse, Cork, Carlisle, Newton Abbot, Lingfield and Nottingham

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the nine meeting’s today!

NAP – BAVINGTON BOB @ SP with Bet UK – 3.52 Haydock

Our NAP of the day comes in fourth race at Haydock where we have selected Bavington Bob for trainer Ann Hamilton and jockey Brian Hughes.

Winning on his last four starts, this 7-year-old has been impressive this year. Today’s Staying Chase will prove a tough race with a competitive field, but we believe Bavington Bob will make it five wins from five in just six chase starts.

Stiff competition will come from Musical Slave and Kap Auteuil but he should have enough to triumph here.

NEXT BEST – NELL’S WELL @ SP with Bet UK – 4.15 Fairyhouse

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from across the water in Ireland, where Nell’s Well form Sean O’Brien looks like the pick of the bunch here.

With three wins and three runner-ups in her last six outings, this mare is in great form after an indifferent start to her hurdling career. The 8-year-old has ran really well since October last year, always in contention and never far away from crossing the winning post first.

Rachael Blackmore takes the ride today, so you can be assured that Nell’s Well will be given a fantastic ride and she has every chance of picking up her fourth victory over hurdles.

Check out all of our selections across the nine meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newbury, Musselburgh, Haydock, Fairyhouse, Cork, Carlisle, Newton Abbot, Lingfield and Nottingham on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 65 races:

Newbury Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Raymond Tusk @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.25 Jumbly @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.00 Perfect Power @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.35 Isla Kai @ 14/1 with Bet UK

4.10 My Mate Ted @ SP with Bet UK

4.45 Duelist @ SP with Bet UK

5.20 Berkshire Breeze @ SP with Bet UK

5.55 Frontispiece @ SP with Bet UK

Musselburgh Horse Racing Tips

1.32 Last Hoorah @ 13/2 with Bet UK

2.04 Gobi Sunset @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.39 Raasel @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.14 Sir Rumi @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.47 The Twilight Lady @ SP with Bet UK

4.22 Khabib @ SP with Bet UK

4.57 Pallas Lord @ SP with Bet UK

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

2.09 Voice Of Calm @ SP with Bet UK

2.44 Quoi De Neuf @ SP with Bet UK

3.19 Ingleby Hollow @ SP with Bet UK

3.52 Bavington Bob (NAP) @ SP with Bet UK

4.29 Kaizer @ SP with Bet UK

5.01 Molly Carew @ SP with Bet UK

5.34 Gleno @ SP with Bet UK

Fairyhouse Horse Racing Tips

1.55 Level Neverending @ SP with Bet UK

2.30 Poli Roi @ SP with Bet UK

3.05 Echoes Of Family @ SP with Bet UK

3.40 Fox Watch @ SP with Bet UK

4.15 Nell’s Well (NB) @ SP with Bet UK

4.50 Mighty Tom @ SP with Bet UK

5.25 Cnoc Na Si @ SP with Bet UK

Cork Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Esculenta @ SP with Bet UK

2.15 Run The Jewels @ SP with Bet UK

2.50 That’s Just Dandy @ SP with Bet UK

3.25 Thunder Kiss @ SP with Bet UK

4.00 Ruler Legend @ SP with Bet UK

4.35 Freedom Of Speech @ SP with Bet UK

5.10 Mashhoor @ SP with Bet UK

5.45 Pale Moonlight @ SP with Bet UK

Carlisle Horse Racing Tips

1.09 The Raven’s Return @ SP with Bet UK

1.44 Just Call Me Al @ SP with Bet UK

2.19 Super Survivor @ SP with Bet UK

2.54 Slanelough @ SP with Bet UK

3.29 Schalke @ SP with Bet UK

4.04 En Meme Temps @ SP with Bet UK

4.39 Hungry Tiger @ SP with Bet UK

Newton Abbot Horse Racing Tips

12.30 Diligent @ SP with Bet UK

1.00 Rock On Rocco @ SP with Bet UK

1.37 Presenting Yeats @ SP with Bet UK

2.14 Forget You Not @ SP with Bet UK

2.49 Light Em Up Nigel @ SP with Bet UK

3.24 Le Tueur @ SP with Bet UK

3.59 Lady Reset @ SP with Bet UK

4.34 Tarseem @ SP with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

4.25 Rivas Rob Roy @ SP with Bet UK

4.55 Nubough @ SP with Bet UK

5.30 Knebworth @ SP with Bet UK

6.00 Cappananty Con @ SP with Bet UK

6.30 Touchwood @ SP with Bet UK

7.00 Jeremiah Johnson @ SP with Bet UK

7.30 Forge Valley Lad @ SP with Bet UK

Nottingham Horse Racing Tips

5.07 Val De Travers @ SP with Bet UK

5.40 Rocket Rodney @ SP with Bet UK

6.15 Gaius @ SP with Bet UK

6.45 Solanna @ SP with Bet UK

7.15 Imperial Command @ SP with Bet UK

7.45 Pepper Streak @ SP with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change