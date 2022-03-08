Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Wednesday, 9 March

This Wednesday, 9 March, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Royaume Uni. He takes a big drop in class but steps up in trip for the 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Fontwell today (2:40). Gary Moore’s runner is one of the best horse racing tips on offer as our Bet of the Day at a tempting 2/1 price.

A five-year-old son of the prolific late horse racing sire Galileo, Royaume Uni has shaped like this extra distance should suit. He drops down several levels after a fine effort in the ultra-competitive Betfair Hurdle last time out too. Royaume Uni thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day. Read more reasons to back him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Royaume Uni win?

Moore has a fabulous 23 per cent strike rate at Fontwell this season as horse racing results from the campaign clearly show. This is a track he likes having runners at. In fact, if punters had back all Moore horses blind here this term, they would well in front. This betting angle has yielded £14.74 profit from a £1 level stake coming into today.

The yard is also in fine form over the last 14 days. Moore boasts a 27 per cent win ratio with his stable inmates during that period. In Royaume Uni, he has a horse that won on his second start of the campaign at Plumpton. Sent off a very well-backed 4/7 favourite on horse racing betting sites that day, this animal bolted up by 8 1/2 lengths.

Royaume Uni then chased home subsequent winners Lively Citizen and Broomfield Burg in a useful handicap hurdle at Cheltenham. That effort came off 1lb higher than his mark today. Royaume Uni again hit the frame off 124 at Kempton but couldn’t go the pace to challenge over a sharp 2m. That strongly suggests trying him over further will suit.

As Royaume Uni was beaten less than eight lengths in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury when last in action, he can capitalise on a return to much calmer waters. He looks well worth a crack over a longer distance and has Josh Moore taking the ride. That jockey had a double at Fontwell’s last meeting and has a 38 per cent strike rate in the saddle. A £10 punt on Royaume Uni with 888Sport returns £30 at his current price. New customers can also receive £45 in bonus if using this horse as a qualifying bet.

