Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Monday, 7 March

This Monday, 7 March, the horse racing NAP of the Day according to SportsLens experts is Glengouly. He drops back in trip to 2m for a novice hurdle at Leopardstown today (2:35). This Willie Mullins mount is one of the best horse racing tips on offer at sweet 6/4 odds.

An Irish Point winner, Glengouly got his head in front for the first time under Rules when last in action. The six-year-old son of Coastal Path may be more effective dropping back to the minimum horse racing trip over hurdles. Mullins smartly books a 5lb claimer to take some weight off Glengouly’s back. He thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day on 7 March. See more reasons to back our Bet of the Day here:

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Glengouly win?

Mullins boasts a 21 per cent strike rate with his Leopardstown runners this season. As last month’s horse racing results show, the yard won seven races at this venue’s last major meeting, the Dublin Racing Festival. Glengouly was a decent third on his second bumper start at Ballinrobe last April. Top Bandit, almost five lengths behind him in fourth that day, has since won three times over hurdles.

Glengouly was also far from disgraced when fourth to Sandor Clegane at Punchestown. The winner went on to chase home the Champion Bumper favourite in the Cheltenham odds, Facile Vega, here in Grade 2 company last month. That reads well in relation to this contest.

Unlucky to unseat on his hurdles bow at Limerick over Christmas when horse racing betting sites made him the 6/5 favourite, Glengouly put that behind him with victory at Gowran Park on Thyestes Chase day. He idled in front on the run-in, so looked value for more than the winning margin over re-opposing rival Sam’s Choice.

Jack Foley is back on board Glengouly and takes a valuable 5lb off with his claim. That swings the weights in his favour, as it puts him 2lb better off with Sam’s Choice. Glengouly is thus one of our best horse racing tips this Monday. A £10 punt at his current price with 888Sport returns £25 if he wins. This wager also qualifies new customers for £45 in bonuses through an exclusive sign up bonus available here on SportsLens.

