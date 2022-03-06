Horse racing tips today: Monday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today we’ve afternoon jumping from Southwell, Wetherby and Leopardstown (Ire) with plenty of fascinating horse races to look forward to. Here are our Monday horse racing bets.
Plus, all-weather horse-racing fans get their fix with Wolverhampton racing under the lights in the evening – with the first race at 5.30.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Southwell and one from Wetherby to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Horse racing bets & tips today: Leopardstown, Wexford, Sedgefield and Huntingdon
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!
NAP – LEN BRENNAN @ 11/10 with BetUK – 1.00 Southwell
Dotted-up at Plumpton exactly a week ago and connections are clearly trying to strike whilst the irons hot. Escapes a penalty for that win too so this Milton Harris runner looks to have an obvious chance of following up in a similar contest. Mitchell Bastyan, who did the steering last week, is back in the plate.
NEXT BEST – SEVEN NO TRUMPS @ 2/1 with BetUK – 4.05 Wetherby
The Dan Skelton yard boast a useful 30% record with their hurdlers at Wetherby so anything they run should always be respected. With that in mind their Seven No Trumps is interesting here. Yes, this 7 year-old ran below par at Market Rasen the last day, but the longer trip that day didn’t look to suit and so the drop back in distance here is a positive. Connections have also given the horse 2 ½ months off to freshen up and prior to that last run was a decent winner at Lingfield – a return to that level would see him bang there.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips
- Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis
- Today’s Lucky 15 Tips
- Today’s Placepot Tips
- Today’s Daily Racing Tips
- Today’s ‘NAP of the Day’ Tip
- 2022 Cheltenham Festival Tips and News
Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday
We’ve gone through each of the four respective cards at Leopardstown, Southwell, Wetherby and Wolverhampton on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets:
Leopardstown
1.25 Brooklynn Glory @ 8/11 with BetUK
2.00 Prevaricate @ 8/13 with BetUK
2.35 Pinkerton @ 9/4 with BetUK
3.10 Kashi @ 13/2 with BetUK
3.45 Siberian Star @ 4/1 with BetUK
4.20 Mt Leinster @ 1/10 with BetUK
4.50 Quarry Girl @ 5/1 with BetUK
Southwell
1.00 Len Brennan @ 11/10 with BetUK
1.35 Bebraveforglory @ 13/8 with BetUK
2.10 Activial @ 9/4 with BetUK
2.45 Washington @ 8/11 with BetUK
3.20 Kyntara @ 8/11 with BetUK
3.55 Ange Endormi @ 9/1 with BetUK
4.30 Tarseem @ 15/8 with BetUK
Wetherby
1.45 Our Bill’s Aunt @ 4/5 with BetUK
2.20 Broomfield Kan @ 13/8 with BetUK
2.55 Ritson @ 9/4 with BetUK
3.30 Fontana Ellissi @ 10/3 with BetUK
4.05 Seven No Trumps @ 9/4 with BetUK
4.40 The Very Thing @ 11/2 with BetUK
5.10 Grey Dawning @ 8/13 with BetUK
Wolverhampton
5.30 Water Leith @ 5/1 with BetUK
6.00 Najat @ 11/8 with BetUK
6.30 High Velocity @ 5/4 with BetUK
7.00 Qaaraat @ 6/1 with BetUK
7.30 San Juan @ 7/2 with BetUK
8.00 King Of The South @ 15/8 with BetUK
8.30 Scarborough Castle @ 2/1 with BetUK
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Interested in the Cheltenham Festival? Follow our guides:
- Looking to wager on Cheltenham? Have a look here for the best Cheltenham betting sites.
- Looking for bonuses? We selected the best Cheltenham free bets.
- You can find even more promo on our dedicated Cheltenham betting offers.
- Use the highest odds and earn even more, have a look at the best Cheltenham odds.
- Not sure how to bet? Follow our expert betting tips and predictions about Cheltenham.
- You can find the last Cheltenham Festival results here.
- Looking to watch horse races online? Have a look at the best live horse racing streaming sites.
Interested in the Gold Cup? Follow our guides:
- Gold Cup betting guide and sites
- Gold Cup betting offers
- Gold Cup free bets bonuses
- Gold Cup tips & predictions
- Gold Cup best odds
Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets