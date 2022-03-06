Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Monday 7th March

A quiet start to the horse racing week with domestic UK fixtures at Wetherby and Southwell over the jumps in the afternoon, while Leopardstown race over in Ireland.
Then, later on, it’s the turn of Wolverhampton to provide the all weather action under the lights.
Yesterday, we saw three of the four Lucky 15 bets win with Chambard (13/8), Golfe Clair (13/8) and Whiskey Sour (4/7) going in.
Lucky 15 Tips Today – 7th March 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.
Len Brennan @ 11/10 with bet365 – 1.00 Southwell
Len Brennan looks worth sticking with after an easy win at Plumpton a week ago. Up 7 ½ lengths for that success and escapes a penalty too for this slight drop in grade. Mitchell Bastyan rides again and with the Milton Harris yard doing well with their runners this season you the fact they are running him again so soon means he’s come out of that last race well.
Brooklynn Glory @ 4/6 with bet365 – 1.25 Leopardstown
Trainer Willie Mullins has won the last two renewals of this race so all eyes will be on his Brooklynn Glory here. Third at Naas last time out – beaten 17 lengths – but did race a bit keen that day and can be expected to settle better in this weaker-looking affair. Should have more to fear from Pats Choice and Onlyhuman.
Kyntarra @ 4/6 with bet365 – 3.20 Southwell
Kyntarra was a nice bumper winner at Warwick last February and despite not winning over hurdles yet has run three solid races. Was only just touched off at Chepstow last time out but just seemed to find that step up in trip a tad too far and so the return to 2m4f will be a plus. David Bass rides this Kim Bailey runner.
High Velocity @ 5/4 with bet365 – 6.30 Wolverhampton
High Velocity bolted-up at Newcastle last time out, albeit at long odds on. But that win made it 2-from-2 on the all weather after a win at Chelmsford too. This James Tate-trained 3 year-old now tries to add Wolverhampton to his AW CV and with James Doyle booked to ride that is a further plus. The step up to 6f should be fine as he’s certainly not been stopping over 5f in recent, while this first delve into handicap company should eke out a bit more improvement.
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance
Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips
- Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis
- Today’s Placepot Tips
- Today’s Daily Racing Tips
- Today’s ‘NAP of the Day’ Tip
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
Interested in the Cheltenham Festival? Follow our guides:
- Looking to wager on Cheltenham? Have a look here for the best Cheltenham betting sites.
- Looking for bonuses? We selected the best Cheltenham free bets.
- You can find even more promo on our dedicated Cheltenham betting offers
- Use the highest odds and earn even more, have a look at the best Cheltenham odds.
- Not sure how to bet? Follow our expert betting tips and predictions about Cheltenham.
- You can find the last Cheltenham Festival results here.
- Looking to watch horse races online? Have a look at the best live horse racing streaming sites.
Interested in the Gold Cup? Follow our guides:
- Gold Cup betting guide and sites
- Gold Cup betting offers
- Gold Cup free bets bonuses
- Gold Cup tips & predictions
- Gold Cup best odds