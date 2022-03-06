Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Monday 7th March

A quiet start to the horse racing week with domestic UK fixtures at Wetherby and Southwell over the jumps in the afternoon, while Leopardstown race over in Ireland.

Then, later on, it’s the turn of Wolverhampton to provide the all weather action under the lights.

Yesterday, we saw three of the four Lucky 15 bets win with Chambard (13/8), Golfe Clair (13/8) and Whiskey Sour (4/7) going in.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Lucky 15 Tips Today – 7th March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Len Brennan @ 11/10 with bet365 – 1.00 Southwell

Len Brennan looks worth sticking with after an easy win at Plumpton a week ago. Up 7 ½ lengths for that success and escapes a penalty too for this slight drop in grade. Mitchell Bastyan rides again and with the Milton Harris yard doing well with their runners this season you the fact they are running him again so soon means he’s come out of that last race well.

Brooklynn Glory @ 4/6 with bet365 – 1.25 Leopardstown

Trainer Willie Mullins has won the last two renewals of this race so all eyes will be on his Brooklynn Glory here. Third at Naas last time out – beaten 17 lengths – but did race a bit keen that day and can be expected to settle better in this weaker-looking affair. Should have more to fear from Pats Choice and Onlyhuman.

Kyntarra @ 4/6 with bet365 – 3.20 Southwell

Kyntarra was a nice bumper winner at Warwick last February and despite not winning over hurdles yet has run three solid races. Was only just touched off at Chepstow last time out but just seemed to find that step up in trip a tad too far and so the return to 2m4f will be a plus. David Bass rides this Kim Bailey runner.

High Velocity @ 5/4 with bet365 – 6.30 Wolverhampton

High Velocity bolted-up at Newcastle last time out, albeit at long odds on. But that win made it 2-from-2 on the all weather after a win at Chelmsford too. This James Tate-trained 3 year-old now tries to add Wolverhampton to his AW CV and with James Doyle booked to ride that is a further plus. The step up to 6f should be fine as he’s certainly not been stopping over 5f in recent, while this first delve into handicap company should eke out a bit more improvement.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

Interested in the Cheltenham Festival? Follow our guides:

Interested in the Gold Cup? Follow our guides:

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: