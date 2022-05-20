Preakness Stakes Each-Way Betting Tips | Pimlico Tips on May 21st

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Another each-way tip for horse racing fans this Saturday as the famous Preakness Stakes race takes place over in American. With that in mind, we’ve picked out our value horse racing each-way tip of the day – today’s selections comes from the 147th Preakness Stakes race at Pimlico Race Course.

Preakness Stakes Each-Way Horse Racing Tip Of The Day – Saturday 21st May

7.01 ET Pimlico (11.01pm GMT): SIMPLIFICATION @ 9/1 with BetOnline

With 7 of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winners having run in the Kentucky Derby the month prior, then SIMPLIFICATION has this trend on his side after running in the Churchill Downs race, finishing in fourth.

This Antonio Sano trained 3-year-old was only beaten by 3 1/2 lengths in the Kentucky Derby that day and with neither the Race For The Roses winner – Rich Strike, nor third place – Zandon running at Pimlico Race Course in the Preakness Stakes, Simplification supporters will be full of belief that he has every chance here at fantastic odds.

Simplification looks open to more improvement than some others in this race and the way he stayed on last time in the Kentucky Derby suggests this will be the case. Certainly worth an each-way gamble at a great price considering his run at Churchill Downs last time out.

A £5 e/w bet on SIMPLIFICATION @ 9/1 with BetOnline will return £64.00.

7.01 ET Pimlico (11.01pm GMT): CREATIVE MINISTER @ 12/1 with BetOnline

Just the three career runs for CREATIVE MINISTER, but this Kenneth McPeek trained 3-year-old has won two of those and is also yet to finish out of the first two.

He was last seen winning a Allowance Optional Claiming race at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day – beating Cover Me Up by 2 3/4 lengths that day and running an almightily impressive race.

The company here in the Preakness Stakes will be much tougher than he has ran with before, but he is most certainly an improving colt that represents the 2020 winning trainer – Kenneth McPeek.

With 80% of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winners having raced at Churchill Downs last time out, then this is a decent trend on his side if you are thinking of banking Creative Minister ahead of Saturday’s Pimlico race.

It is also interesting and worth noting when you are placing your 2022 Preakness Stakes bets that connections have supplemented him for the race for $150,000 after not having an original entry. He has been handed stall number 2.

Certainly a great each-way shout here in a race which he can have a major say in, if he can adjust accordingly to the higher classed horses in the field and get off to a good start.

A £5 e/w bet on CREATIVE MINISTER @ 12/1 with Fitzdares will return £82.00.

Each-Way Betting Explained

An each-way bet is split into two parts

A win bet

A place bet

Therefore, if you are placing an each-way bet on a horse race your total stake will be split equally into two bets – half your stake will be wagered on the horse to win and the other half on the horse to be placed.

Winning a horse race is fairly self-explanatory, but the ‘place’ part means the horse will need to finish either 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th (this depends on the type of race and how many runners are in it) – you can see the industry standard each-way place terms here

Number of Runners:

1 – 4 runners – No Places – Win Only bet

5 – 7 runners – 1/4 Odds – 1st & 2nd place only

8+ runners – 1/5 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

12 – 15 runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

16+ runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place

Shop Around The Bookmakers For Enchanced Each-way Place Terms

Yes, the above place terms are the set industry standard but with bookmakers competing for your business all the time, then many will offer enhanced place terms of their own.

This means, some bookmakers might offer places outside the top three or four places in certain races. These are more common in the big field handicap races – like the Grand National – and can often see the place terms paid out on horses that finish 5th, 6th, 7th or even 8th in the race.

How To Place An Each-way Bet In Horse Racing

You can see from the example screen shot below that all bookmakers will have an ‘Each-way (EW)’ tick box on their bet slips. Simply tick this e/w box and this will lock that horse in as an each-way selection.

You will notice that in the example below the £5 stake then becomes doubled (£10) – meaning you will have £5 on the horse to win and £5 on the horse to be placed.

