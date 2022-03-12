Kevin Blake Cheltenham Tips – 5 Festival Fancies from ITV Racing Pundit

There are Kevin Blake Cheltenham tips on offer with the ITV Racing pundit and Betfair ambassador giving his five best bets for the Festival. The Irishman put up an 800/1 treble at the meeting last year, showing his prowess for unearthing winners.

Blake is back with five more fancies for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. The majority of these fittingly run on St Patrick’s Thursday when Irish eyes could be smiling as the horse racing at Prestbury Park unfolds once more. These are those top Kevin Blake Cheltenham tips for this year’s meeting.

Kevin Blake Cheltenham Tips – Drop The Anchor, Coral Cup

The first of Blake’s best bets is in the Coral Cup on Ladies Day (Wednesday, 16 March, 2:50) with Drop The Anchor unexposed at the 2m 5f trip. Owned by the mighty JP McManus, he wasn’t beaten far in the County Hurdle on the New course at the Cheltenham Festival last year.

The Kevin Blake Cheltenham tips he gave to Betfair suggest that this longer distance will suit Drop The Anchor. He shaped nicely at the Dublin Racing Festival last time out too. Drop The Anchor is 7/1 with Betfair, who pay Cheltenham extra places on the Coral Cup, and a solid each way bet.

Winter Fog – Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle

Up next for Blake is Winter Fog, one of the leading contenders in the Cheltenham odds for the Pertemps Final on St Patrick’s Thursday (2:10). This 3m contest is always ultra competitive but Emmet Mullins is a shrewd trainer.

The reason why Winter Fog is among Kevin Blake Cheltenham tips is his promising run at Leopardstown when qualifying for this. That was a cracking second on his debut for Mullins, so a 10lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop him from running well again. Winter Fog is Betfair’s 5/1 favourite for this.

Brandy Love – Ryanair Dawn Run Mares Novices Hurdle

Willie Mullins has won all but one edition of the novice hurdle for mares at the Festival. Blake likes Fairyhouse Solerina second Brandy Love, who jumped violently left on that occasion. That won’t be an issue an anticlockwise track like she gets in the Dawn Run (4:50, Thursday), though.

The case for Brandy Love made in Kevin Blake Cheltenham tips is logical. Any mares with Listed of graded wins over hurdles shoulder a penalty in this race. Brandy Love avoids that, so looks well worth a wager at 100/30 with Betfair in the Ryanair sponsored Grade 2.

Ain’t That A Shame – Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup

Irish trainer Henry De Bromhead often targets the concluding 3m 2f Kim Muir on St Patrick’s Thursday (5:30), so Ain’t That A Shame is also of interest to Blake. Still a maiden over fences, this Robcour runner has placed on all three starts in this sphere and now makes his handicap chase debut.

Some very good horses including leading National Hunt Chase contender Stattler and Turners Novices Chase fancy Galopin Des Champs have beaten Ain’t That A Shame. The Kevin Blake Cheltenham tips emphasise that. An unlucky neck loser at Navan last time out, Ain’t That A Shame is 13/2 with Betfair to go one better at the Festival.

Kevin Blake NAP – Ginto, Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle

And finally, on Gold Cup day, Friday, 18 March, Blake makes Ginto his NAP in the 3m Albert Bartlett (2:50). Unbeaten in three starts over hurdles, Gordon Elliott’s charge has progressed through the grades nicely. Even his back bumper form reads well.

The last of the Kevin Blake Cheltenham tips has a stamina laden pedigree and won a Grade 1 at Naas with ease last time out. Ginto switches to the Albert Bartlett after stable companion Minella Crooner suffered a setback. Going up in trip is no problem, and that is why Betfair go 11/4 about Ginto landing the four-timer.

All of the Top 5 Kevin Blake Cheltenham Tips

Drop The Anchor in the Coral Cup @ 7/1 with Betfair

Winter Fog in the Pertemps Final @ 5/1 with Betfair

Brandy Love in the Dawn Run @ 100/30 with Betfair

Ain’t That A Shame in the Kim Muir @ 13/2 with Betfair

Ginto (NAP) in the Albert Bartlett @ 11/4 with Betfair

