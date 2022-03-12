Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Saturday, 12 March

The horse racing NAP of the Day on Saturday, 12 March for SportsLens tipsters is Mullenbeg. She runs in the Listed bumper for mares at Sandown today (3:00). Milton Harris’ smart prospect is our Bet of the Day and one of the best horse racing tips on offer at odds of 11/8.

An impressive winner at Cheltenham in this grade during January’s race results, Mullenbeg had a Champion Bumper entry off the back of that. She runs here instead, and that looks significant. Mullenbeg rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 12 March with her yard in fine form. Read more reasons to back our latest Bet of the Day below.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Mullenbeg win?

A daughter of increasingly prolific National Hunt horse racing sire Walk In The Park, Mullenbeg placed in two Irish Points before joining Harris. She ran on well for a 6 1/2 lengths victory over subsequent winner You Wear It Well on Rules and stable debut at Ludlow in January.

Mullenbeg then followed-up when stepped up in class on Festival Trials Day. Traditionally, the Alan Swinbank Mares’ Bumper is run at Market Rasen but bad weather meant it switched to Cheltenham. Sent off at 8/1 with horse racing betting sites, Mullenbeg surged up the famous hill for another impressive 5 1/2 lengths win.

The Harris stable is closing in on 50 winners for the season. This team has been highly profitable for punters to follow this term. Besides a superb 26 per cent strike rate in bumpers, the yard has an overall profit of £28.52 off a £1 level stake. Harris still has team bang in form, on a 33 per cent win ration in the last 14 days too.

Mitchell Bastyan is also on 30 per cent in the saddle in that time. This all adds up to Mullenbeg being one of the best horse racing tips on offer today. A £10 punt at his current price with 888Sport returns £23.75. He is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day, and backing Mullenbeg with this firm unlocks £45 in bonuses with details below.

