Hibernian vs Livingston live stream: Scottish Premiership preview, kick off time and team news

Hibernian are set to host Livingston at Easter Road on Saturday, hoping to bounce back with a victory after their midweek draw.

Hibernian vs Livingston Live Stream

Hibernian vs Livingston Preview

Hibernian suffered a goalless draw at Motherwell in their previous Premiership match. They also suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Celtic earlier this month. However, the Hibs have claimed three victories from their previous six league matches.

Livingston, on the other hand, will enter Saturday’s match on the back of a 1-0 loss at Rangers. However, their recent form has been good, having won three of their last six Premiership matches.

When does Hibernian vs Livingston kick-off?

Hibernian vs Livingston will kick off at 4:00 on 29th January 2022 at Easter Road.

Hibernian vs Livingston Team News

Hibernian Team News

Hibernian will not be able to avail the services of Harry Clarke as he is currently injured.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Macey; MgGinn, Bushiri, Stevenson; Doig, Newell, Doyle-Hayes, Cadden; Mitchell, Nisbet, Mueller

Livingston Team News

Livingston will be missing Daniel Barden on Saturday as he is currently injured.

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Stryjek; Longridge, Obileye, Fitzwater, Devlin; Pittman, Holt, Omeonga; Shinnie, Anderson, Bailey

